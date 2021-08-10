Notre Dame Offers, Becomes Instant Contender For TE Cooper Flanagan
The Irish took two tight ends per class from 2020-22; six tight end signees over the span of three recruiting classes is more than most programs. Notre Dame only offered 17 tight ends in that span. If the Irish offer a tight end recruit, there’s a decent chance they’re getting him.
Notre Dame’s latest tight end offer went out last Friday. Notre Dame assistant coaches John McNulty, Brian Polian and Tommy Rees got on a call with Concord (Calif.) De La Salle’s Cooper Flanagan, and made the 6-6, 240-pounder the Irish’s fourth tight end offer in 2023.
“They were saying that my personality, demeanor and my football game make me a great fit overall coming from De La Salle,” Flanagan said.
It’s clear that Notre Dame made a big impact in his recruitment by extending the scholarship offer.
“It’s a great honor; I’m super excited,” he said. “It means a ton to me, honestly. If they haven’t been my No. 1, they’ve always been one of my favorite schools out of every college since I was a kid.”
Flanagan is Irish himself, which probably doesn’t hurt in his interest of Notre Dame.
“It’s the tradition they have, and it’s kind of like my high school,” continued Flanagan. “There’s such a brotherhood and everyone is so close.”
Notre Dame started expressing interest in Flanagan a few months ago, and things heated up between the two parties when he visited campus June 12. Flanagan’s contact following the visit with McNulty, who serves as the Irish’s tight ends coach, stayed consistent the rest of the summer.
“We’ve built up a pretty good relationship the past couple months,” Flanagan added. “I spent a couple days with him when I was on my unofficial. I think we have a great connection.”
You don’t see many triple option offenses these days at the high school level, but it’s what De La Salle runs. In a four-game season, Flanagan caught six passes for 80 yards on his very limited targets. He’s hoping for a breakout junior season with more balls thrown his way.
“We run the ball a lot so I can’t show off how much more I can do, but I’ll have more opportunities to catch the ball this season,” he said. “De La Salle has made me a way better blocker. I think I’m a true tight end; I can block, catch, run routes and do it all.”
Flanagan also holds scholarship offers from Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Michigan State, San Jose State, Tennessee, Utah and Washington.
