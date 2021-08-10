Notre Dame Offers, Becomes Instant Contender For TE Cooper Flanagan

The Irish took two tight ends per class from 2020-22; six tight end signees over the span of three recruiting classes is more than most programs. Notre Dame only offered 17 tight ends in that span. If the Irish offer a tight end recruit, there’s a decent chance they’re getting him. Notre Dame’s latest tight end offer went out last Friday. Notre Dame assistant coaches John McNulty, Brian Polian and Tommy Rees got on a call with Concord (Calif.) De La Salle’s Cooper Flanagan, and made the 6-6, 240-pounder the Irish’s fourth tight end offer in 2023. “They were saying that my personality, demeanor and my football game make me a great fit overall coming from De La Salle,” Flanagan said.

Flanagan, who was offered by the Irish last week, said Notre Dame has always been one of his favorite schools. (Courtest of the Flanagan family)

It’s clear that Notre Dame made a big impact in his recruitment by extending the scholarship offer. “It’s a great honor; I’m super excited,” he said. “It means a ton to me, honestly. If they haven’t been my No. 1, they’ve always been one of my favorite schools out of every college since I was a kid.” Flanagan is Irish himself, which probably doesn’t hurt in his interest of Notre Dame. “It’s the tradition they have, and it’s kind of like my high school,” continued Flanagan. “There’s such a brotherhood and everyone is so close.” Notre Dame started expressing interest in Flanagan a few months ago, and things heated up between the two parties when he visited campus June 12. Flanagan’s contact following the visit with McNulty, who serves as the Irish’s tight ends coach, stayed consistent the rest of the summer.