 Notre Dame's People Stand Out To Top 2023 DE Keon Keeley
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 10:23:54 -0500') }}

Notre Dame’s People Stand Out To Top 2023 DE Keon Keeley

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley felt that it was important for him to get a full experience of Notre Dame.

His visit earlier this month wasn’t the typical few hour visit before heading off to another Midwest school. Keeley got to South Bend, Ind. the evening of June 9 and didn’t fly back home until the afternoon of June 12. The 6-6, 225-pounder spent a full two and a half days on Notre Dame’s campus.

“I had a great time; it was really fun,” Keeley said. “The coaches did a great job of talking to me and my mom. The campus was beautiful. We had a great time.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Keon Keeley
The 6-6, 225-pound Keeley had a superb visit at Notre Dame earlier this month.

“I got to see a lot of different things that they have to offer — campus, facilities, academic buildings. If I only was there for one day, there would have been things I couldn’t have seen.”

