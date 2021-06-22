Notre Dame’s People Stand Out To Top 2023 DE Keon Keeley

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley felt that it was important for him to get a full experience of Notre Dame.

His visit earlier this month wasn’t the typical few hour visit before heading off to another Midwest school. Keeley got to South Bend, Ind. the evening of June 9 and didn’t fly back home until the afternoon of June 12. The 6-6, 225-pounder spent a full two and a half days on Notre Dame’s campus.

“I had a great time; it was really fun,” Keeley said. “The coaches did a great job of talking to me and my mom. The campus was beautiful. We had a great time.