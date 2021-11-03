Four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen commits to Notre Dame football

The wait is over. Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Wednesday night, choosing the Fighting Irish over fellow finalists Auburn and Clemson. Among the key factors in his decision to pick the Irish were a strong education, close relationships on the Notre Dame staff and proximity to home. “Obviously, the academics are Ivy League,” Bowen told BlueandGold.com. “I have a great relationship with both the football and baseball coaches. And one of the biggest reasons I picked them was because over the summer, I wasn’t home very much, and my younger brother and sister started to grow up, and I missed a lot of that. I don’t want to keep missing that. “With Notre Dame being close to home, I’m an hour away and won’t miss much.”

Bowen informed Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden of his decision, as well as Irish assistant baseball coach Rich Wallace. He will play both sports for Notre Dame. “They were really excited,” Bowen added. “They weren’t expecting it either, so they were super excited about it. We called the baseball staff, and they were thrilled too. It was a great feeling to tell them I was committing.” The 6-2, 215-pounder also spoke with Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly about his decision. “He was extremely excited,” Bowen recalled. “He was talking about two-sport athletes at Notre Dame, what that looks like and who’s done it there.” Cincinnati was the first school to offer Bowen a scholarship on July 14, 2020. At the time, Bowden and Freeman were still on staff with the Bearcats. A month after Freeman started on the job with Notre Dame, his staff offered Bowen and he picked things up where they left off. “They’re so important to me,” Bowen said of Bowden and Freeman. “I probably have the best relationship with them out of anybody. That was a big part to me. They worked so hard to get me. “Ever since they offered me at Cincinnati, they had been recruiting me. They had worked for over a year to get me. That commitment to me shows how much they cared and wanted me. That was another huge reason of why I chose Notre Dame.”

Bowen is the first linebacker and in-state commitment for the Fighting Irish in the 2023 class. He gives Notre Dame six verbals in the cycle and plans to help the staff go after other top targets. Winning a title in South Bend is in his plans, too. “I’m going to try to bring a national championship to Notre Dame and grow and develop as a man,” Bowen said. “I want other recruits to find their home, and I’m going to work to bring them here. That’s a big thing I want to do.” Rivals ranks Bowen as the No. 1 prospect in Indiana, and the No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 22 overall player nationally in the 2023 class. Through 11 games of his junior season, which includes two Indiana Class 2A State Tournament wins, Bowen has recorded 82 tackles (6.0 for loss), two sacks, two interceptions, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. At running back, he’s carried the rock 97 times for 632 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also caught 16 passes for 110 yards and two scores. In helping lead Andrean to the Indiana 2A state quarterfinals as a sophomore in 2020, Bowen posted 80 tackles (13.0 for loss), five sacks, one interception returned for a score, three pass deflections, four forced fumbles, two blocked punts and one blocked field. He had 19 touches on offense for 399 yards and five touchdowns.