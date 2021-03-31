Notre Dame became offer No. 4 for Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen when the Irish staff extended the scholarship on Feb. 12. “Coach [Brian] Polian wanted me to give him a call and asked how my grades were looking and asked about my family,” Bowen said. “He ended the call by offering me a scholarship. “I couldn’t stop smiling. I was really excited and happy. I wasn’t at home, so I called my parents right away and told them. It was really exciting.”

Rivals rates Bowen (left) as a four-star talent, the No. 1 player in Indiana, and the nation’s No. 1 outside linebacker and No. 16 overall prospect.

Interestingly enough, Bowen’s first offer came from Cincinnati back in the summer of 2020, and of course, the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator at the time was Marcus Freeman, who currently holds the same post at Notre Dame. Bowen has had weekly conversations with Freeman in the past month and a half, and he also spoke with Freeman and Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly on St. Patrick’s Day. “I really like him,” Bowen said of Freeman. “He’s a really energetic guy. I really like how he coaches and wants to win championships.” On Tuesday, Rivals unveiled its first Rivals100 for the 2023 class, and Bowen is ranked as as the No. 1 player in Indiana, and the nation’s top outside linebacker and No. 16 overall prospect. “A two-sport star who also has aspirations of playing baseball in college, Bowen had a breakout sophomore season on the gridiron where he garnered all-state accolades,” Rivals’ recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt said. “Bowen earns high marks for his size and athleticism at linebacker, but what really stands out when you turn on the film is how he plays the game at full speed.