BlueAndGold - Florida DE Keon Keeley Speaks Highly Of Notre Dame, Mike Elston

When asked about his recent offer from Notre Dame, class of 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley wanted to first thank his peers at Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. “Without my teammates, I wouldn’t even have this opportunity,” Keeley said. Keeley announced on St. Patrick’s Day that he received an offer from the Fighting Irish football program. Notre Dame was the ninth school to offer Keeley, who has since added offers from Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. “I was excited and really happy to receive the offer,” Keeley said of Notre Dame. “It means a lot to me. I know it’s a great football program.”

The Irish seem to be in strong position for the rising junior end from the Sunshine State.

Keeley had been in contact with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston for a couple weeks prior to receiving the scholarship offer. Elston’s message to Keeley has made an impact. “He told me that academics is really important there, and I’m ready for that,” Keeley said. “He told me you have to be a five-star in the classroom too. The academics there are no joke; they’re really important there. “He also said that getting a degree from Notre Dame is something not a lot of people can say they have. You’ll have a great football team and amazing degree. I was very happy to hear that. He really wants to help progress me as a man too.