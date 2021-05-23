Notre Dame In Early On 2023 Top-10 Recruit

While most of Notre Dame’s attention when it comes to recruiting is on the 2022 class, the Irish staff is getting a head start on the following cycle. Notre Dame extended its first offer in the 2023 class on Jan. 31, 2020 to Mentor (Ohio) High’s Brenan Vernon, the nation’s No. 9 overall recruit and No. 3 strong side defensive end. Since Vernon has been a freshman and sophomore during his early recruitment with Notre Dame, the staff hasn’t been able to contact him directly due to NCAA rules. That will change on Sept. 1, when college coaches can start texting and calling prospects in their junior year of high school.

Mentor (Ohio) High's Brenan Vernon is a top of the board target for the Irish in the 2023 cycle. (Mike Singer)

But Vernon reaches out often to Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, and they’re building the foundation of a strong relationship. “We’re starting to get to know each other – starting with the basics,” Vernon said. Vernon received his first scholarship offer (Kent State, June 6, 2019) before he entered the ninth grade. He visited Notre Dame that fall for the Irish’s 52-20 beatdown of Navy Nov. 17. “Just the atmosphere – I love the community,” Vernon said regarding what he likes about Notre Dame. “It’s a smaller school, and there’s just something about it that I’m starting to grasp. Notre Dame and Ohio State are often mentioned as top competitors for Vernon, although it’s still very early in his recruiting process. He hopes to make return visits to both schools next month.