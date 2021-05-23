Notre Dame In Early On 2023 Top-10 Recruit
While most of Notre Dame’s attention when it comes to recruiting is on the 2022 class, the Irish staff is getting a head start on the following cycle.
Notre Dame extended its first offer in the 2023 class on Jan. 31, 2020 to Mentor (Ohio) High’s Brenan Vernon, the nation’s No. 9 overall recruit and No. 3 strong side defensive end.
Since Vernon has been a freshman and sophomore during his early recruitment with Notre Dame, the staff hasn’t been able to contact him directly due to NCAA rules. That will change on Sept. 1, when college coaches can start texting and calling prospects in their junior year of high school.
But Vernon reaches out often to Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston, and they’re building the foundation of a strong relationship.
“We’re starting to get to know each other – starting with the basics,” Vernon said.
Vernon received his first scholarship offer (Kent State, June 6, 2019) before he entered the ninth grade. He visited Notre Dame that fall for the Irish’s 52-20 beatdown of Navy Nov. 17.
“Just the atmosphere – I love the community,” Vernon said regarding what he likes about Notre Dame. “It’s a smaller school, and there’s just something about it that I’m starting to grasp.
Notre Dame and Ohio State are often mentioned as top competitors for Vernon, although it’s still very early in his recruiting process. He hopes to make return visits to both schools next month.
“I’m planning on visiting Notre Dame and Ohio State this summer,” he said. “I’m also waiting for some word on some other schools, but I’ll definitely stop by Notre Dame.”
The assumption for many pundits is that Vernon will stay in-state and play for the Buckeyes. There are already a pair of Rivals FutureCast picks in for him to do so too. But Vernon is just taking it all in.
“I’m just focused a lot on myself and being the best player and individual that I can be,” he said. “I’m going to let the schools take it themselves. I’ll know what’s right once I start visiting places.
“I just have to keep reminding myself to stay grounded and keep working. It is nice having the communication with [the coaches] and knowing they’re interested. But it’s also nice because I can do my own thing and not have to worry about it too much.”
Vernon also holds offers from the likes of Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
