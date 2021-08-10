Newly Minted Four-Star DB Adon Shuler In-Depth On Notre Dame

Irvington (N.J.) High class of 2023 safety Adon Shuler took visits to Boston College, Maryland, Notre Dame and Penn State at the end of July. And then on the first day of August, he tweeted out that his top three programs were those schools minus Boston College and that a commitment would be coming on August 15.

Notre Dame is a finalist in large part due to how well his visit went on July 27 for the Irish’s “grill and chill” cookout recruiting event. The four-star recruit loved his time in South Bend, Ind. from start to finish.

“I got the full tour – saw the golden dome and learned a lot of history and facts about the campus, which is beautiful,” he said. “It’s way better seeing it in person than on TV. The atmosphere was great. The whole place is amazing.”