Q&A With Four-Star LB Drayk Bowen On Notre Dame Visit

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean class of 2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen ’s first recruiting visit occurred on Tuesday, as he stopped by the University of Notre Dame. Bowen, who ranks as Rivals’ No. 16 overall recruit in the country, chatted with BlueandGold.com about his time in South Bend.

Blue & Gold: What did you get to do on your visit?

Drayk Bowen: “They welcomed us in. We walked around the Gug complex and they showed us around. They did a slideshow presentation of why Notre Dame — showing the academics, football and what Notre Dame is all about.

“We walked around the field, the locker room, did a photo shoot, talked to Coach [Brian] Kelly and then did a tour around campus.”

B&G: You’ve been talking to the coaches for a few months now. What was it like seeing them in person?

Bowen: “I really like all of the coaches. It was cool to put a face to the name. I got to see the coaches in-person and talk to Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach Kelly. That was all really cool.”

B&G: What was their message to you?

Bowen: “Coach Freeman was talking about what separates Notre Dame from the rest of the colleges out there — the academic piece but also their football. Their academics set you up for life. Coach Kelly said that I fit the criteria for Notre Dame; you have to be good in school, good at football and be a good person. That was his message to me.”