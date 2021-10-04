Notre Dame pushing the right buttons for Drayk Bowen

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s Drayk Bowen, the nation’s No. 22 player and No. 2 outside linebacker in the 2023 class, should be a considered a regular on Notre Dame’s campus at this point. He visited South Bend twice over the summer, he returned for the Irish’s home game Saturday versus Cincinnati, and he may be back on campus for the USC and North Carolina games Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, respectively. His latest visit – despite the loss for Notre Dame – was another positive one.

The in-state two-sport star had another enjoyable visit on Notre Dame's campus Saturday. (Blue & Gold)

“It was awesome getting to see the fans going nuts, seeing the coaches and the defense, and how they all worked together was awesome,” Bowen said. There was a portion of the visit where a handful of recruits were able to chat with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in a group setting. Also, he spent a lot of time with defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden and of course, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. “They were really good,” Bowen said of conversations with the coaching staff. “They talked about me envisioning myself there.” The four-star recruit discussed what he saw from the Irish on the field. “I thought the game was pretty good,” Bowen said. “It wasn’t anything major for either side; it was little mistakes that cost you in big games. Those little mistakes made the difference, but you come back next week and learn from this.”