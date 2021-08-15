10 Things To Know: Safety Adon Shuler Picks Notre Dame

1. Shuler looks fantastic on his sophomore film, making plays all over the field. He shows off great range and tracking skills as a free safety and provides excellent support in the run game with his tackling ability. He can make stops out in the open field on wide receiver screens as well.

He’s simply a playmaker in the back end and seems to have an “it” factor about him. When he gets around the football, good things happen for the Irvington defense. He forces fumbles, has the instincts to be in position to intercept passes, lays the boom and can even make plays at receiver.