 10 Things To Know: 2023 Four-Star Safety Adon Shuler Picks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-15 15:05:22 -0500') }} football

10 Things To Know: Safety Adon Shuler Picks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame’s third commit of the 2023 class is in, with Irvington (N.J.) High safety Adon Shuler pledging to join the Fighting Irish.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football safety commit Adon Shuler
Rivals rates Shuler as a four-star talent, the No. 2 player in New Jersey, and the No. 15 safety and No. 213 overall player in the class of 2023. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Shuler looks fantastic on his sophomore film, making plays all over the field. He shows off great range and tracking skills as a free safety and provides excellent support in the run game with his tackling ability. He can make stops out in the open field on wide receiver screens as well.

He’s simply a playmaker in the back end and seems to have an “it” factor about him. When he gets around the football, good things happen for the Irvington defense. He forces fumbles, has the instincts to be in position to intercept passes, lays the boom and can even make plays at receiver.

