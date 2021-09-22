10 things to know: RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. picks Notre Dame football

1. Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor clearly has a type, and it’s running backs with a ton of versatility. To me, Irvin’s game is a mix of Notre Dame class of 2022 commit Jadarian Price and sophomore running back Chris Tyree. They all have similar body types as well.

Irvin has three-down back ability in his game and Price does as well. They’re both very well-rounded players. Irvin doesn’t have the speed of Tyree as a straight-line runner, but his quick cuts up field and lack of wasted movements remind me of Tyree. Irvin will thrive at Notre Dame and he will get a lot better as a runner by the time he gets to South Bend.