 10 things to know: RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. picks Notre Dame Fighting Irish football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 07:46:47 -0500') }} football Edit

10 things to know: RB Sedrick Irvin Jr. picks Notre Dame football

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame’s fifth commitment of the 2023 class is in, with Miami Gulliver Prep four-star running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. pledging to join the Fighting Irish.

Here is a breakdown of what the new addition means for the Irish.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football running back commit Sedrick Irvin Jr.
The Fighting Irish beat out Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Oregon and many others for Irvin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

1. Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor clearly has a type, and it’s running backs with a ton of versatility. To me, Irvin’s game is a mix of Notre Dame class of 2022 commit Jadarian Price and sophomore running back Chris Tyree. They all have similar body types as well.

Irvin has three-down back ability in his game and Price does as well. They’re both very well-rounded players. Irvin doesn’t have the speed of Tyree as a straight-line runner, but his quick cuts up field and lack of wasted movements remind me of Tyree. Irvin will thrive at Notre Dame and he will get a lot better as a runner by the time he gets to South Bend.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}