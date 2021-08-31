Committed Life Treating Four-Star DE Keon Keeley Well

Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep knocked off rival Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic 35-21 on Aug. 27 to open its 2021 football season. The most physically imposing player on the field was Keon Keeley. The 6-6, 230-pound class of 2023 defensive end and Notre Dame commit posted six tackles, three sacks, an additional tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries in his dominating performance. But Keeley doesn’t give any praise to himself. It’s all about his Berkeley Prep teammates. “If it weren’t for my teammates and our great defense, I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere near that,” Keeley said about his strong game last Friday. “I’m just happy that the guys next to me made the plays that they made and that we were able to win this game. In order me to be able to make a play, the guys on my left and right have to make plays.”

Keeley had a big start to his junior season, but he puts his team first.

Keeley made his pledge to Notre Dame in June, about three and a half months after receiving his scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish. He was Notre Dame’s first verbal in the 2023 class, and the committed life has been treating him well. “It’s great. I love Notre Dame,” Keeley said. “It was a great decision. The coaches there are amazing. Everything has been going well, and I talk to them all of the time. Those are my guys; I love them. I’m happy about everything with Notre Dame.” Most of Keeley’s contact is with Notre Dame defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden. They speak multiple times throughout the week, and Keeley calls up defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Wednesdays. “They’ve accepted me and want to develop me,” Keeley said of the Irish staff. “They’re such great guys. I enjoyed meeting them in person, and they’re awesome people in general. They’re also great coaches; you can see what they’ve done in their careers. It speaks for itself.” Keeley will speak with the Notre Dame staff this Wednesday, too. For the first time, the Notre Dame coaches will be able to call him.