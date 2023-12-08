Let portal-mania commence. The transfer portal officially opened Monday, Dec. 4 for a 30-day window that lasts through Jan. 2. Players who enter the transfer portal do not have to make their transfer destination decisions before their portal window closes. Notre Dame's activity around the portal began even before the portal opened with exceptions made for graduate students and players on teams who have lost their head coaches. Inside ND Sports will use this Portal Roundup to track all of Notre Dame’s outgoing and incoming transfers for the 2023 postseason portal period. A condensed version can be found in our Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal Tracker. Rivals also has a National Transfer Tracker with player rankings. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3NjkyMDEyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Portal commitment (12/8): OG Joey Tanona to Purdue

An intriguing name out of the transfer portal has now announced his commitment to Purdue. Former Notre Dame offensive lineman Joey Tanona entered the portal on Monday morning and quickly found a new home with the Boilermakers. Tanona was a four-star prospect and the 178th ranked player in the class of 2022 from Zionsville, Indiana, that signed with the Fighting Irish. The highly-touted offensive lineman's college career was thought to have ended before it began after being injured in a car accident. He medically retired from football in August 2022, but now plots his return, with West Lafayette being his official landing spot to do so. Head to Boiler Upload for more coverage on Tanona's transfer to Purdue.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5J4oCZbSBCYWNrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28venZ5dkhG elE2OCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3p2eXZIRnpRNjg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSm9leSBUYW5vbmEgKEBKb2V5VGFub25hKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlUYW5vbmEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzMyNTEwNDA1MzM2 NzYwNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Former Notre Dame defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah is expected to return to his home state with a commitment to TCU. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Portal entry (11/27): Walk-on RB Skip Velotta

After five years as a walk-on football player at Notre Dame, running back Skip Velotta is on the move, perhaps in search of a scholarship opportunity for a sixth and final season of college football in 2024. He is the first Irish walk-on to submit his name into the transfer portal this transfer cycle. The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius High product played in 26 games during his five years at Notre Dame, including eight during the 2023 regular season. He ran for 14 yards on two carries and made two special teams tackles this seasonj, the first statistics he’d accumulated during his time at ND.

Portal commitment (12/8): DE Nana Osafo-Mensah to TCU

Former Notre Dame defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah announced on Friday he's transferring to TCU. Osafo-Mensah was a three-star recruit out of Fort Worth (Tex.) Nolan Catholic in the 2019 recruiting class and received an offer from the Horned Frogs in the recruiting process. Osafo-Mensah has one year of eligibility remaining in 2024. He finished with 20 tackles including 5.5 for loss and three sacks in 2023. Linebacker Namdi Obiazor led TCU with four sacks this season while three other defenders — Paul Oyewale, Jamoi Hodge and Damonic Williams — registered three sacks apiece. Follow along at PurpleMenace for more on Osafo-Mensah's commitment.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21pbmcgSG9tZfCfkLggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2NvbW1pdHRlZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2NvbW1pdHRlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0hlMk9ld2RNZTIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZTJPZXdkTWUyPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hTmEgT3NhZm8tTWVuc2FoIChATmFOYU9zYWZvMikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OYU5hT3NhZm8yL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzMzMTkxODY2NjMwMjUwNjMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Portal commitment (12/5): WR Chris Tyree to Virginia

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Tyree announced Tuesday a commitment to Virginia. Tyree played his high school ball at Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale. Tyree, who will complete a graduate transfer, caught 26 passes for 484 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games for Notre Dame this season in his first year as a wide receiver. Virginia's passing game in 2023 was led by 5-foot-8 Malik Washington, a graduate transfer wide receiver from Northwestern. Washington totaled 110 receptions for 1,426 yards and nine touchdowns. Virginia is scheduled to play at Notre Dame on Nov. 16 next season. Head to Cavs Corner for more coverage of the Tyree addition for Virginia.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CYWNrIEhvbWUuIExldOKAmXMgd29yayEhISDwn6ehIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mN1ByeUh4eHBTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZjdQ cnlIeHhwUzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaHJpcyBUeXJlZSAoQGNocmlzX3R5 cmVlNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaHJpc190eXJl ZTQvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzIxNzQ5NjQ1NTQzNTA4MDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Portal commitment (12/5): WR Kris Mitchell to Notre Dame

Notre Dame added its second transfer portal commitment in as many days when former FIU wide receiver Kris Mitchell announced Tuesday his pledge to the Irish. Click here for more on what the Irish are getting in Mitchell.

Safety Antonio Carter II, who completed a graduate transfer from Rhode Island to Notre Dame prior to the 2023 season, will return to the transfer portal. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Portal entry (12/4): DB Antonio Carter II

Antonio Carter II will go through the transfer portal process for a second time. The Rhode Island graduate transferred to Notre Dame last offseason. After one season with the Irish, Carter will return to the transfer portal, he announced Monday. He has one season of eligibility remaining. Carter had plenty of suitors earlier this year. When he committed to the Irish in May, he canceled planned visits to LSU and Florida and had already visited Wisconsin and Ole Miss. But his impact at Notre Dame in 2023 ended up being minimal. Carter played in 10 games during Notre Dame’s regular season with most of those appearances coming on special teams and specifically ND’s kickoff coverage unit. He played 72 defensive snaps across eight games. Carter tallied eight tackles and one forced fumble in his limited roles. The 6-foot, 207-pound Carter transitioned to safety at Notre Dame after finishing his Rhode Island career as a cornerback. In his last two seasons at the FCS program, Carter recorded 105 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 5.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles, two sacks and one interception. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Portal commitment (12/4): DB Jordan Clark to Notre Dame

After visiting campus over the weekend, Jordan Clark became the first player out of the transfer portal to commit to Notre Dame on Monday. Clark, who spent five seasons at Arizona State, is expected to fill the nickel cornerback role for defensive coordinator Al Golden. He had 50 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended for Arizona State in 2023. As a freshman in 2019, Clark appeared in two games and redshirted. He played 37 more games from 2020-23 and finished his career with 139 tackles, 20 passes defended and three interceptions. He is the son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark. Click here for a full story on Clark.

Portal entry (12/4): OL Joey Tanona

An automobile accident on the way to an early-morning workout almost two years ago changed Joey Tanona’s football future, seemingly forever. On Monday via Twitter/X, the once-promising Notre Dame interior offensive lineman let the college football world know he’s on the road to changing it back. Medically retired from football for both the 2022 and 2023 season, his freshman and sophomore years at ND, the 6-foot-5, 284-pound former four-star prospect announced he was unretiring and entering the transfer portal to restart a college career that never got off the ground. Click here for a full story on Tanona

Portal entry (12/2): CB Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame didn’t use cornerback Ryan Barnes very often in his three seasons with the Irish. Now the junior will be looking for a new college home through the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound Barnes announced his portal plan Saturday on social media. Barnes played in just seven games during his Notre Dame career with four of those appearances coming during his freshman season to maintain redshirt status. He played in one game in 2022 — on special teams against North Carolina — and two games in 2023 — primarily on defense late in blowout victories over Tennessee State and Wake Forest. Barnes never recorded a stat in his Notre Dame career. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Notre Dame signed Barnes as a three-star recruit out of Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard. Rivals ranked him as the No. 60 cornerback in the 2021 class.

Portal entry (12/1): WR Rico Flores Jr.

Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., who led all Notre Dame receivers with 27 catches in the regular season, announced Friday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Flores.

Portal entry (12/1): TE Holden Staes

Notre Dame sophomore tight end Holden Staes, who caught 15 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, announced Friday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Staes.

Portal entry (11/30): S Ramon Henderson

Notre Dame senior safety Ramon Henderson, who played in all 12 games of the 2023 regular season as an extra defensive back in special packages, announced Thursday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Henderson.

Portal entry (11/30): WR Braylon James

Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Braylon James, who used a redshirt season in 2023 by playing in just four games, announced Thursday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on James.

Portal entry (11/29): WR Tobias Merriweather

Notre Dame sophomore wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who failed to meet lofty expectations in 2023, announced Wednesday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Merriweather.

Portal entry (11/28): NT Aidan Keanaaina

Notre Dame senior nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina, left, will enter the transfer portal. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Notre Dame reserve nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina will enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound senior will do so as a Notre Dame graduate on track to receive his bachelor's degree in business administration in January. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career. Keanaaina registered seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a shared sack in six game appearances for Notre Dame this season. His 40 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, were a career-high. His playing time came mostly in Notre Dame’s blowout victories. Keanaaina’s career was sidetracked by a torn ACL in his right knee in March 2022. Somewhat surprisingly, Keanaaina was able to recover in time to play in one game of his junior season, the 44-0 victory over Boston College on Nov. 19, in which he recorded two tackles. Keanaaina played in one game as a freshman and three as a sophomore. He made one tackle in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Notre Dame signed Keanaaina as a four-star recruit out of Denver Mullen High. Rivals ranked him as the No. 29 defensive tackle in the 2020 class. He committed to the Irish over fellow finalists Ohio State and Florida. Keanaaina’s father, Stacey, played football at Colorado State.

Portal entry (11/27): C Zeke Correll

Notre Dame graduate student Zeke Correll, who started 23 games at center the last two seasons for the Irish, announced Monday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Correll.

Portal entry (11/27): WR Chris Tyree

Notre Dame senior Chris Tyree, who switched positions from running back to wide receiver prior to the 2023 season and went on to lead the team in receiving yards in the regular season with 484, announced Monday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Tyree.

Portal entry (11/27): DE Nana Osafo-Mensah