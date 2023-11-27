Notre Dame football center Zeke Corell intends to enter transfer portal
As Notre Dame football awaits its bowl game opponent and begins postseason practice, it will be without a veteran presence on the interior offensive line.
On his Twitter/X account, Zeke Correll posted a message on Monday announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is the third graduate student — following Nana Osafo-Mensah and Chris Tyree — to publicly announce their portal plans. Correll will be entering his sixth, and final, college football season in 2024.
Correll started 10 games along the offensive line at center this season but missed Notre Dame’s final two regular season games, including Senior Day, with a concussion he suffered at Clemson. He helped contribute to Notre Dame’s offensive line being selected as a 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalist.
In five seasons, the 6-foot-3, 306-pound offensive lineman started 31 contests including all of the 2022 season and the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal against Alabama.
Correll signed to the Irish in the 2019 recruiting cycle as a four-star recruit out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson. He was the No. 114 overall player in his class and committed to Notre Dame over offers from Clemson, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State.
In Correll’s absence, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph inserted sophomore Ashton Craig as Notre Dame’s starting center. In his first two career starts, Craig helped the Irish combine for 521 rushing yards in their final two games, including their first 300-yard rushing outing of the season at Stanford on Saturday.
