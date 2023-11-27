As Notre Dame football awaits its bowl game opponent and begins postseason practice, it will be without a veteran presence on the interior offensive line.

On his Twitter/X account, Zeke Correll posted a message on Monday announcing his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is the third graduate student — following Nana Osafo-Mensah and Chris Tyree — to publicly announce their portal plans. Correll will be entering his sixth, and final, college football season in 2024.

Correll started 10 games along the offensive line at center this season but missed Notre Dame’s final two regular season games, including Senior Day, with a concussion he suffered at Clemson. He helped contribute to Notre Dame’s offensive line being selected as a 2023 Joe Moore Award semifinalist.