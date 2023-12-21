Advertisement
Notre Dame Football 2024 Scholarship Chart

Freshman Jeremiyah Love (12) has positioned himself to vie to be Notre Dame's No. 1 running back in 2024.
Freshman Jeremiyah Love (12) has positioned himself to vie to be Notre Dame's No. 1 running back in 2024. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Here's a look at the 2024 Notre Dame football scholarship chart after Notre Dame signed 23 high school prospects and six transfers on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Irish are two over the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit with 87, with more roster additions and deletions to come. Notre Dame doesn't have to meet that maximum until the first day of classes for fall semester.

Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2024, not by their year in school.

Players in bold have a COVID exemption option available. Players with a + have exercised that COVID exemption to play in 2024. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons.

Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart 2024
Total (87) Freshman Eligibility (39) Sophomore Eligibility (21) Junior Eligibility (11) Senior Eligibility (16)

QB

(4)

Carr

Minchey*

Angeli*


Leonard

RB

(6)

A. Williams

K. Young

Love

Payne*

Price*


D. Ford+

WR

(9)

Gilbert

Saldate

KK Smith*

C. Williams

Faison

Greathouse

Colzie^

Thomas*


Collins

TE

(6)

Larsen

Flanagan

Raridon

Bauman^

Evans

Sherwood

OT

(7)

Absher*

Jagusah*

Lambert

Prescod

Chan*

Wagner*


Baker*

OG

(8)

P. Jones

Knapp

Pendleton*

Terek*

Schrauth*

Coogan*

Spindler*

Kristofic+

C

(2)

Otting*

Craig*



DE

(10)

Mullins

Thomas

Traore*

Vernon^

B. Young

Burnham^

Gobaira*

Kia#

Tuihalamaka

Botelho+

DT

(9)

Houstan*

Mukam*

Sevillano

T. Ford*

Hinish*

Onye*

Rubio*

Cross+

Mills+

LB

(9)

Ausberry*

Kahoun

Rezac

Viliamu-Asa

Zinter*

Bowen

Sneed*

Ziegler*


Kiser+

S

(6)

Bennie-Powell

B. Johnson

Minich*

Shuler*

Urlacher



Watts*

CB

(9)

Bell*

Hobbs

Moore

Gray

Mickey

Morrison

Tucker*

Clark+

Lewis+

ST

(2)


McFerson*


Jeter+
*Has taken a redshirt season. ^Has taken a medical redshirt. BOLD: Bonus COVID season option available. +Bonus COVID season option applied for fifth (or sixth) season. #Returning from Mormon Mission.

