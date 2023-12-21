Notre Dame Football 2024 Scholarship Chart
Here's a look at the 2024 Notre Dame football scholarship chart after Notre Dame signed 23 high school prospects and six transfers on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
The Irish are two over the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit with 87, with more roster additions and deletions to come. Notre Dame doesn't have to meet that maximum until the first day of classes for fall semester.
Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2024, not by their year in school.
Players in bold have a COVID exemption option available. Players with a + have exercised that COVID exemption to play in 2024. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons.
|Total (87)
|Freshman Eligibility (39)
|Sophomore Eligibility (21)
|Junior Eligibility (11)
|Senior Eligibility (16)
|
QB
(4)
|
Carr
Minchey*
|
Angeli*
|
|
Leonard
|
RB
(6)
|
A. Williams
K. Young
|
Love
Payne*
Price*
|
|
D. Ford+
|
WR
(9)
|
Gilbert
Saldate
KK Smith*
C. Williams
|
Faison
Greathouse
|
Colzie^
Thomas*
|
Collins
|
TE
(6)
|
Larsen
|
Flanagan
|
Raridon
|
Bauman^
Evans
Sherwood
|
OT
(7)
|
Absher*
Jagusah*
Lambert
Prescod
|
Chan*
Wagner*
|
|
Baker*
|
OG
(8)
|
P. Jones
Knapp
Pendleton*
Terek*
|
Schrauth*
|
Coogan*
Spindler*
|
Kristofic+
|
C
(2)
|
Otting*
|
Craig*
|
|
|
DE
(10)
|
Mullins
Thomas
Traore*
Vernon^
B. Young
|
Burnham^
Gobaira*
Kia#
|
Tuihalamaka
|
Botelho+
|
DT
(9)
|
Houstan*
Mukam*
Sevillano
|
T. Ford*
Hinish*
|
Onye*
Rubio*
|
Cross+
Mills+
|
LB
(9)
|
Ausberry*
Kahoun
Rezac
Viliamu-Asa
Zinter*
|
Bowen
Sneed*
Ziegler*
|
|
Kiser+
|
S
(6)
|
Bennie-Powell
B. Johnson
Minich*
Shuler*
Urlacher
|
|
|
Watts*
|
CB
(9)
|
Bell*
Hobbs
Moore
|
Gray
|
Mickey
Morrison
Tucker*
|
Clark+
Lewis+
|
ST
(2)
|
|
McFerson*
|
|
Jeter+
