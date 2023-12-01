After classmate Braylon James announced his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens for underclassmen on Monday, Rico Flores Jr. , followed suit on Friday. He’s the fourth wide receiver in four days to plan his exit from Notre Dame.

The most prolific ascender in Notre Dame’s wide receiver corps has joined what now has become a mass exodus from that position group.

Senior Chris Tyree, who will grad transfer, is already in the portal, entering his name this past Monday. Sophomore Tobias Merriweather made his announcement on Wednesday. Notre Dame’s only wideout with expiring eligibility is sixth-year grad Matt Salerno, who missed most of the season with a leg injury but is back practicing now.

Flores’ 27 receptions in 2023 are the most among Notre Dame wide receivers and came with 392 receiving yards and a TD. His 27th reception Saturday at Stanford means just Michael Floyd (48), Duval Kamara (32) and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown (28) have garnered more catches as an ND freshman wide receiver since the NCAA permanently restored freshman eligibility in 1972.

His 404 snaps in 2023 were the most of any Irish receiver during the regular season.

The CFP 17th-ranked Irish (9-3) began bowl practice Thursday with three fully healthy receivers — freshman Jordan Greathouse, freshman Jordan Faison and Salerno. Junior Jayden Thomas continues to work his way back from a chronic hamstring injury, though he did play against Stanford last Saturday.

Head coach Marcus Freeman is encouraged that junior Deion Colzie will be back from September arthroscopic knee surgery that’s had a longer-than-expected recovery timeline. Freshman KK Smith has missed the entire regular season after undergoing summer shoulder surgery and is not expected back for the bowl

Notre Dame will find out its bowl destination and opponent on Sunday.