Notre Dame football safety Ramon Henderson intends to enter transfer portal
Notre Dame football's roster suffered its second loss of the day on Thursday when safety Ramon Henderson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via his Instagram account.
Henderson has one season of eligibility remaining. The portal for underclassmen opens on Monday for a 30-day window.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound senior appeared in all 12 games for Notre Dame this season. Henderson collected 14 total tackles and hauled in one interception in reserve action behind Xavier Watts and DJ Brown. He forced one fumble and was also credited with four passes defended.
Henderson is the third defensive player following defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah and nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina planning to enter the transfer portal. Inside ND Sports is tracking all Notre Dame outgoing and incoming transfers here.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Per Rivals, Henderson was a three-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. He signed with the Irish out of Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty over offers including California, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA and Utah. Rivals ranked Henderson as the No. 60 player in California in the 2020 class.
Henderson finishes his Irish career with 41 game appearances including seven starts. He had 51 tackles including 33 solo over four years while adding two interceptions.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports