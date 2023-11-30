Notre Dame football's roster suffered its second loss of the day on Thursday when safety Ramon Henderson announced his decision to enter the transfer portal via his Instagram account.

Henderson has one season of eligibility remaining. The portal for underclassmen opens on Monday for a 30-day window.

The 6-foot-1, 196-pound senior appeared in all 12 games for Notre Dame this season. Henderson collected 14 total tackles and hauled in one interception in reserve action behind Xavier Watts and DJ Brown. He forced one fumble and was also credited with four passes defended.

Henderson is the third defensive player following defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah and nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina planning to enter the transfer portal. Inside ND Sports is tracking all Notre Dame outgoing and incoming transfers here.