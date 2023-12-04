After seeing 11 of its players enter the transfer portal, Notre Dame football landed its first commitment out of the portal on Monday in graduate transfer Jordan Clark.

Clark confirmed his commitment in a post on his X/Twitter profile. The Irish hosted the former Arizona State nickel cornerback on a visit last Saturday, and he will join head coach Marcus Freeman's squad for the 2024 season — which will be his last season of college eligibility. He graduated from Arizona State last spring with a bachelor's degree in communications.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defender signed with Arizona State in the 2019 recruiting class as a four-star recruit out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Laboratory School, the same high school that produced Irish freshman linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. Clark is the son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, who played at LSU from 1998-2001.