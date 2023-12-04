Graduate transfer nickel cornerback Jordan Clark commits to Notre Dame
After seeing 11 of its players enter the transfer portal, Notre Dame football landed its first commitment out of the portal on Monday in graduate transfer Jordan Clark.
Clark confirmed his commitment in a post on his X/Twitter profile. The Irish hosted the former Arizona State nickel cornerback on a visit last Saturday, and he will join head coach Marcus Freeman's squad for the 2024 season — which will be his last season of college eligibility. He graduated from Arizona State last spring with a bachelor's degree in communications.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defender signed with Arizona State in the 2019 recruiting class as a four-star recruit out of Baton Rouge (La.) University Laboratory School, the same high school that produced Irish freshman linebacker Jaiden Ausberry. Clark is the son of former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, who played at LSU from 1998-2001.
---------------------------------------------------------------
During his redshirt year, in 2019, Clark appeared in two games and didn't record any statistics. Over the next three seasons, Clark compiled 139 tackles, including 101 solo and 6.5 for loss. He was credited with 20 pass breakups and three interceptions.
In 2023, Clark led the Sun Devils in pass breakups with nine. He started 10 of 11 games as nickelback and is expected to fill the same role for defensive coordinator Al Golden and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens.
The Irish are accustomed to taking a transfer at nickel. Last offseason, Notre Dame landed former Oklahoma State defensive back Thomas Harper in the transfer portal. Harper started in 11 of 12 games for Notre Dame and finished the regular season with 39 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks.
Inside ND Sports is keeping up to date with all incoming and outgoing transfers for Notre Dame in our 2023-24 offseason Transfer Portal Tracker.
---------------------------------------------------------------
