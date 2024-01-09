Exactly one week before Notre Dame’s spring semester and winter workouts are set to begin next Tuesday, the Irish football team added elite speed to their roster.

After a weekend visit, Marshall All-America kick returner Jayden Harrison on Tuesday committed to play his sixth and final college season at Notre Dame, becoming the program record-tying seventh incoming transfer so far in the offseason cycle.

With perhaps more to come. Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II is pondering his next move after visiting ND this weekend.

Harrison, a 5-11, 195-pound wide receiver from Nashville, Tenn., was No. 2 nationally in kickoff return average in 2023, at 30.7 yards on 23 returns, with two of them going for touchdowns. At wide receiver for the Thundering Herd this past season, he had a career-high 28 catches for 410 yards (14.6 avg.) and a TD.