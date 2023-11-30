James’ announcement followed portal plunges by senior wide receiver Chris Tyree on Monday and sophomore wide receiver Tobias Merriweather on Wednesday. Notre Dame fired wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey on Tuesday.

Stuckey recruited the 6-foot-2, 202-pound James out of Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point High in his first full recruiting cycle as a Notre Dame assistant coach. The four-star recruit, who Rivals ranked as the No. 28 wide receiver and No. 157 prospect overall, was billed as a high-ceiling prospect who might need time to develop.

That left James out of the freshman impact made by classmates Rico Flores Jr., Jaden Greathouse and Jordan Faison. James was put on a path to redshirt by playing in just four games. He caught one pass for 12 yards in a 58-7 blowout of Pitt on Oct. 28. He also played in the lopsided victories over Tennessee State, Central Michigan and Wake Forest.

James committed to Notre Dame over fellow finalists TCU and Stanford. His offer list also included the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, USC, LSU and Ohio State.