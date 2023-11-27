For the second time on Monday, Notre Dame football had one of its own players go public with their plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 4.

The Irish will move forward without wide receiver Chris Tyree, who announced his decison in an Instagram post on Monday. Tyree appeared in all 12 games for Notre Dame this season and had 26 receptions for 484 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

During one of his weekly Monday press conferences earlier this season, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that he’d like for Tyree to return for another season if that was the decision he made. Tyree graduated from Notre Dame and will have one season of eligibility remaining at whatever program he chooses.