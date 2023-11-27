Notre Dame football WR Chris Tyree plans to enter transfer portal
For the second time on Monday, Notre Dame football had one of its own players go public with their plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 4.
The Irish will move forward without wide receiver Chris Tyree, who announced his decison in an Instagram post on Monday. Tyree appeared in all 12 games for Notre Dame this season and had 26 receptions for 484 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
During one of his weekly Monday press conferences earlier this season, head coach Marcus Freeman stated that he’d like for Tyree to return for another season if that was the decision he made. Tyree graduated from Notre Dame and will have one season of eligibility remaining at whatever program he chooses.
Tyree, a member of Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class, committed to then-head coach Brian Kelly as a four-star recruit out of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale. Tyree was the No. 4 all-purpose back and No. 78 overall player in the 2020 class, and was primarily recruited by Chip Long and Lance Taylor.
Tyree spent three seasons at running back before transitioning to wide receiver last spring for wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. Tyree will exit Notre Dame with 232 career rushes for 1,161 yards yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to running back and wide receiver, Tyree also handled return duties on special teams.
After returning a punt for a touchdown against Pittsburgh earlier this season, Tyree joined Julius Jones, Rocket Ismail and Tim Brown as the only players in program history to score a touchdown on a punt return, kick return, rush attempt and reception in their careers.
Since their regular season ended last Saturday, the Irish have had two players — Tyree and defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah — announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. Tyree committed to the Irish over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Virginia Tech.
