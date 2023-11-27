After its regular season concluded two days prior at Stanford, Notre Dame football got its first taste of the transfer portal on Monday.

Graduate transfer defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah posted a letter on X/Twitter, thanking Notre Dame and announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal. He is the first Irish player to announce plans to enter the transfer portal, which officially opens on Dec. 4.

The Fort Worth, Texas, product leaves Notre Dame with two degrees and 39 game appearances in the span of five years. He finishes with 48 career tackles, including nine for loss, five sacks and one forced fumble. He started one game in the 2021 season and also started for defensive line coach Al Washington in the 2023 season opener against Navy.