Notre Dame football's wide receiver depth chart will certainly look different in 2024. The Irish have already lined up more production and experience to add to the roster in Florida International graduate transfer Kris Mitchell. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Mitchell announced Tuesday a commitment to the Irish after visiting Notre Dame's campus this past weekend. The Irish added a grad transfer commitment from Arizona State nickelback Jordan Clark on Monday. Mitchell, who spent the past five seasons at FIU, is coming off the best year of his career with 64 catches for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. No Notre Dame wide receiver caught more than 27 passes in the 2023 regular season. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3NjkyMDEyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

