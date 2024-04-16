Starting punter Bryce McFerson , who will enter his junior season in the fall, announced Tuesday afternoon he was entering the transfer portal. McFerson never seemed in jeopardy of losing his starting spot during Notre Dame's spring practices, which will conclude with Saturday's Blue-Gold Game in Notre Dame Stadium (1 p.m. EDT on Peacock).

Related Content

Notre Dame Football Transfer Tracker for 2023-24 offseason

2026 four-star defender Simeon Caldwell enthusiastic after Notre Dame visit

FB Intel: How Notre Dame fared with targets who visited Saturday

Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame CB Clarence Lewis commits to Syracuse

TE Cooper Flanagan doing the little things for Notre Dame and thinking big

---------------------------------------------------------------

McFerson averaged 45.1 yards per punt on 38 attempts last season with 13 reaching 50-plus yards. He didn't meet the NCAA minimum of 3.6 punts per game needed to qualify in the NCAA's official statistical rankings. His average would have been tied for 18th in the FBS if he met the threshold.

In addition to punting, McFerson became Notre Dame's primary holder early last season. He held for extra points and field goals for Spencer Shrader last season and was in line to do the same for Mitch Jeter, a graduate transfer from South Carolina, this fall.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound McFerson did not appear in a game as a freshman in 2022 after suffering a groin injury. McFerson lost the punting competition to Jon Sot that year, but he was in line to be ND's kickoff specialist prior to the injury ahead of the season opener.

McFerson's starting role was assumed to be so solid that when special teams coordinator Marty Biagi met with reporters in late March, he was only asked about McFerson in the context of his ability to handle kickoffs in addition to punts.

"We want him to really focus on being the most consistent," Biagi said of McFerson. "He definitely has the capability of kicking off, but we want him to really specialize and show this spring he can be that punter and show consistency and really feel like he’s going to be able to perform when needed. We’ll see how the summer goes, once he shows that he’s consistent in the first role then maybe go to the secondary role for him."

Notre Dame needs to improve its net punting average of 30.03 from last season, which ranked No. 83 in the FBS. Doing so without McFerson could be a challenge.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD