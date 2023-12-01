Notre Dame football has lost its first tight end — and the second member of its 2022 recruiting class — to the transfer portal. Sophomore tight end Holden Staes announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Friday in a post from his X/Twitter account.

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound out of Atlanta (Ga.) will be allowed to officially enter the portal when it opens on Monday. It will remain open for underclassmen for a 30-day window. Staes has two years of eligibility remaining.

Staes, who missed the season finale at Stanford after suffering a shoulder injury in pregame warmups, started eight of 11 games for the Irish this season. He had 15 receptions for 176 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

The Irish have had eight players including five pass catchers — Staes, Chris Tyree, Tobias Merriweather and Braylon James — elect to leave Notre Dame in the past week. Inside ND Sports is tracking all Notre Dame outgoing and incoming transfers here.



