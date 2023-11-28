The transfer portal hasn’t officially opened following the 2023 regular season for college football, but that hasn’t prevented portal plans from being announced around Notre Dame. The portal will open for 30 days starting Monday (Dec. 4) through Jan. 2. Different rules apply to graduate students and players on teams who have lost their head coaches. Players do not have to make their transfer destination decisions before their portal window closes. Inside ND Sports will use this Portal Roundup to track all of Notre Dame’s outgoing and incoming transfers for the 2023 postseason portal period. A condensed version can be found in our Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal Tracker. Rivals also has a National Transfer Tracker that will start ranking players after the portal officially opens. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3NjkyMDEyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Portal entry (11/28): NT Aidan Keanaaina

Notre Dame reserve nose tackle Aidan Keanaaina will enter the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound senior will do so as a Notre Dame graduate on track to receive his bachelor's degree in business administration in January. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career. Keanaaina registered seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a shared sack in six game appearances for Notre Dame this season. His 40 defensive snaps, per Pro Football Focus, were a career-high. His playing time came mostly in Notre Dame’s blowout victories. Keanaaina’s career was sidetracked by a torn ACL in his right knee in March 2022. Somewhat surprisingly, Keanaaina was able to recover in time to play in one game of his junior season, the 44-0 victory over Boston College on Nov. 19, in which he recorded two tackles. Keanaaina played in one game as a freshman and three as a sophomore. He made one tackle in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Notre Dame signed Keanaaina as a four-star recruit out of Denver Mullen High. Rivals ranked him as the No. 29 defensive tackle in the 2020 class. He committed to the Irish over fellow finalists Ohio State and Florida. Keanaaina’s father, Stacey, played football at Colorado State. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Portal entry (11/27): C Zeke Correll

Notre Dame graduate student Zeke Correll, who started 23 games at center the last two seasons for the Irish, announced Monday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Correll.

Portal entry (11/27): WR Chris Tyree

Notre Dame senior Chris Tyree, who switched positions from running back to wide receiver prior to the 2023 season and went on to lead the team in receiving yards in the regular season with 484, announced Monday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Click here for a full story on Tyree.

Portal entry (11/27): DE Nana Osafo-Mensah