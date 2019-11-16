GameDay Central: Navy vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) host the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen (7-1, 5-1 AAC) at 2:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAME DAY INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 16, 2019
Site: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Television: NBC
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on SIRIUS Satellite Radio (channel 129) and on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This will be the 93rd meeting between Navy and Notre Dame. The Irish have a record of 78-13-1 in the series and are currently on a two-game win streak after last year’s 44-22 victory over the Midshipmen in San Diego.
Head Coaches: Navy — Ken Niumatalolo (94-59, 12th season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (88‑37, 10th season).
Five Navy Players To Know
Malcolm Perry (10), QB: At 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, the senior is small in stature but explosive and the most dangerous player on the field. On the ground, he’s run for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry. He’s also thrown for 722 yards and has completed 54.7 percent of his 53 pass attempts.
Nelson Smith (43), FB: The 218-pound junior is Navy’s main fullback. He and Perry have combined for over 50 percent of Navy’s carries and rushing yards in the Midshipmen’s run-heavy offense. Smith currently has 505 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 104 carries.
Mychal Cooper (3), WR: He’s averaging just over one catch per game but, on average, those receptions are going for 26.8 yards. Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s an unusually large target for the Midshipmen. What’s out for him to play a big play or two against the Irish.
Diego Fagot (54), LB: The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker may be the most physically impressive football player on Navy’s roster. Unlike a majority of the players on their roster, Fagot had more than a dozen FBS offers, including one or two from Power Five programs. He’s disciplined and dominant in run support but he’s also athletic enough to be more than competent in pass coverage.
Jacob Springer (1), Striker: The 6-foot-1, 206-pound defender play the hybrid safety/linebacker role for the Midshipmen. He does a great job of getting all over the field, but he’s particularly apt at making plays in the backfield. He leads the team in sacks with seven and TFLs with 11.
Predictions
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -7 ... Over/Under 54.5
OddShark Prediction: Navy 32, Notre Dame 31
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 34, Navy 24
Vince DeDario: Notre Dame 35, Navy 21
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 27, Navy 23
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 23, Navy 20
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 38, Navy 28
Pregame Links
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame's Greatest Moments ...Then & Now
Navy's Defense Moves On From "Bend But Don't Break" Philosophy
3-2-1: Observations, Questions, Prediction On Notre Dame Vs. Navy
Notre Dame, Ian Book Take It On The Run
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Back To The Basics For The Midshipmen
Notre Dame Stadium Sellout Streak Will Likely End At 273 Games
Notre Dame-Navy: Military Defense Overhaul
Can The Midshipmen Beat An Irish Team That Isn’t In A ‘Down’ Year?
Liam Eichenberg, Cole Kmet Intend To Return For 2020 Notre Dame Season
Top Recruiting Stories Of The Week
The Gold Standard: 2021 RB Scoop; Elite LB High On Notre Dame
Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Targets
Visitor Preview: Notre Dame Commits, Stud Underclassmen Highlight Weekend
Top 2022 DE Joe Strickland Returning To Notre Dame
Brian Kelly's Visit Meant A lot To Notre Dame Commit Landen Bartleson
Notre Dame Commits Are Crucial For Big Playoff Runs
Clarence Lewis Updates Notre Dame Commitment, Talks Senior Season
