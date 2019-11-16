The No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) host the No. 23 Navy Midshipmen (7-1, 5-1 AAC) at 2:30 p.m. ET. Blue & Gold Illustrated gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Series Facts : This will be the 93rd meeting between Navy and Notre Dame. The Irish have a record of 78-13-1 in the series and are currently on a two-game win streak after last year’s 44-22 victory over the Midshipmen in San Diego.

Malcolm Perry (10), QB: At 5-foot-9, 190-pounds, the senior is small in stature but explosive and the most dangerous player on the field. On the ground, he’s run for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.6 yards per carry. He’s also thrown for 722 yards and has completed 54.7 percent of his 53 pass attempts.

Nelson Smith (43), FB: The 218-pound junior is Navy’s main fullback. He and Perry have combined for over 50 percent of Navy’s carries and rushing yards in the Midshipmen’s run-heavy offense. Smith currently has 505 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 104 carries.

Mychal Cooper (3), WR: He’s averaging just over one catch per game but, on average, those receptions are going for 26.8 yards. Standing at 6-foot-5, he’s an unusually large target for the Midshipmen. What’s out for him to play a big play or two against the Irish.

Diego Fagot (54), LB: The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker may be the most physically impressive football player on Navy’s roster. Unlike a majority of the players on their roster, Fagot had more than a dozen FBS offers, including one or two from Power Five programs. He’s disciplined and dominant in run support but he’s also athletic enough to be more than competent in pass coverage.



Jacob Springer (1), Striker: The 6-foot-1, 206-pound defender play the hybrid safety/linebacker role for the Midshipmen. He does a great job of getting all over the field, but he’s particularly apt at making plays in the backfield. He leads the team in sacks with seven and TFLs with 11.