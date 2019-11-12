Today at Notre Dame's weekly player availability, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and tight end Cole Kmet each stated that they will return for the 2020 season. Both have one year of eligibility remaining after this year

"I plan on coming back and playing baseball in the spring and being here for my senior season," Kmet said.

This is big news for Irish faithful as Eichenberg will comeback as a three-year starter at left tackle, while Kmet is widely considered one of the best NFL tight end prospects currently playing college football and has 29 receptions for 327 yards and five touchdowns in seven games played so far this season.



It will certainly benefit the Notre Dame program to have both back next season, but this news shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. It's unclear where Eichenberg would get draft if he were to turn pro — if he'd be selected by an NFL at all.

I forgot to mention this last night, but #GoIrish tight end Cole Kmet confirmed what new #NotreDame Baseball Coach Link Jarrett said over the summer: Kmet plans to resume his career on the mound in the spring and hopes to also hit. His younger brother, Casey, is also on the team. — Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) September 25, 2019