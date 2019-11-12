News More News
Liam Eichenberg, Cole Kmet Intend To Return For 2020 Notre Dame Season

Notre Dame starting left tackle Liam Eichenberg (Mike Miller)
Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Today at Notre Dame's weekly player availability, left tackle Liam Eichenberg and tight end Cole Kmet each stated that they will return for the 2020 season.

Both have one year of eligibility remaining after this year

"I plan on coming back and playing baseball in the spring and being here for my senior season," Kmet said.

This is big news for Irish faithful as Eichenberg will comeback as a three-year starter at left tackle, while Kmet is widely considered one of the best NFL tight end prospects currently playing college football and has 29 receptions for 327 yards and five touchdowns in seven games played so far this season.

It will certainly benefit the Notre Dame program to have both back next season, but this news shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise.

It's unclear where Eichenberg would get draft if he were to turn pro — if he'd be selected by an NFL at all.

Kmet, on the other hand, has stated multiple times since September that he intends to play baseball at Notre Dame in the spring, which is not something he'd do if he were going to need to prepare for the NFL Combine.

His younger brother, Casey, is a freshman member of the Irish baseball team.

