In helping lead Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep to a 6-3 regular season record and a birth in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs, Clarence Lewis has 31 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns, while adding eight rushes for 42 yards.

Those stats are according to his team's MaxPreps page, but it does not keep up with defensive stats. Not only does Lewis star at receiver, but he plays defensive back as well, and is committed to the Irish on defense.

