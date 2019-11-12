Clarence Lewis Updates Notre Dame Commitment, Talks Senior Season
In helping lead Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei Prep to a 6-3 regular season record and a birth in the New Jersey Non-Public Group 3 state playoffs, Clarence Lewis has 31 receptions for 479 yards and two touchdowns, while adding eight rushes for 42 yards.
Those stats are according to his team's MaxPreps page, but it does not keep up with defensive stats. Not only does Lewis star at receiver, but he plays defensive back as well, and is committed to the Irish on defense.
Rivals lists the class of 2020 recruit as a cornerback, but with his size and skills, the 6-foot, 180-pounder has the versatility to play safety at the next level. Lewis has played strictly cornerback on defense during his high school career, but has moved over to playing safety this fall.
"It's different than corner but I got the hang of it," Lewis said.
He now has some experience about both defensive back positions.
"I'm learning more about safety," Lewis explained. "So if I play that in college, it won't be like I know nothing about the position."
