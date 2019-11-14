News More News
Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider

There's still a month until Notre Dame signs its 2020 class, but the coaching staff is already ahead of the game for 2021 prospects, and the Irish have seven commitments and the nation's top class per Rivals.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who Notre Dame's top targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.

We continue the Hot Board series with Notre Dame's 2021 targets along the offensive line.

2021 HOT BOARD: Offensive Skill Targets

Notre Dame is a top three school for Landon Tengwall, the nation's No. 54 prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle.
Notre Dame is a top three school for Landon Tengwall, the nation's No. 54 prospect and No. 8 offensive tackle. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

HOT BOARD KEY

Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved

Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame

The Latest: The country's No. 17 prospect, Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher made waves on the recruiting scene when he shut down his process and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment in June. The Rivals100 tackle picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Fisher is fully locked in with Notre Dame and is a vocal recruiter for the Irish.

