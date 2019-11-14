Hot Board: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Targets
There's still a month until Notre Dame signs its 2020 class, but the coaching staff is already ahead of the game for 2021 prospects, and the Irish have seven commitments and the nation's top class per Rivals.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down who Notre Dame's top targets are, gives a gauge on their interest, and where the Irish stand with them.
We continue the Hot Board series with Notre Dame's 2021 targets along the offensive line.
HOT BOARD KEY
Hot: Commitment watch
Warmer: High interest, nearing commitment watch
Warm: Medium interest, needs more development
Cold: Long shot/not very involved
Top Offers: Committed to Notre Dame
The Latest: The country's No. 17 prospect, Avon's (Ind.) Blake Fisher made waves on the recruiting scene when he shut down his process and gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment in June. The Rivals100 tackle picked the Irish over offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Fisher is fully locked in with Notre Dame and is a vocal recruiter for the Irish.
