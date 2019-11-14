PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Back To The Basics For The Midshipmen
Senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Vince DeDario get together to break down the Navy and Notre Dame game at home this Saturday. For the first time since 1978 both Navy and Notre Dame are ranked in the AP poll and both are playing with New Year's 6 bowl implications on the line. Lou and Vince discuss the coaching turnover at Navy, the much improved defense and the offense getting back to basics.
