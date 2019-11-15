Visitor Preview: Notre Dame Commits, Stud Underclassmen Highlight Weekend
Notre Dame's recruiting weekend with Navy coming to South Bend is highlighted by a pair of Irish commits, two Rivals250 class of 2021 prospects due in, and several other notable underlcassmen prospects.
Blue & Gold Illustrated runs through the recruits expected in for Notre Dame on Saturday.
Note: There are no official visitors for this weekend.
Two Notre Dame Commits Due In For Notre Dame
Mars (Pa.) four-star offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Michael Carmody will make his second trip to South Bend this fall. His first visit was to see the Irish against USC Oct. 12.
Carmody, who ranks as the No. 34 tackle in the country and No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania, committed to the Irish back in June, just several weeks after receiving an offer from Notre Dame.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 and Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18.
St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio is expected to make his third trip to Notre Dame since September. He was on campus for the Virginia and USC games.
Rubio, the No. 7 defensive tackle and No. 2 prospect in Missouri for the 2021 class, pledged to the Irish June 15 and is rock solid with Notre Dame. He is committed to playing in the NFL Hall Of Fame World Bowl.
