Notre Dame's recruiting weekend with Navy coming to South Bend is highlighted by a pair of Irish commits, two Rivals250 class of 2021 prospects due in, and several other notable underlcassmen prospects. Blue & Gold Illustrated runs through the recruits expected in for Notre Dame on Saturday.



Four-star Notre Dame offensive line commit Michael Carmody returns to Notre Dame this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Note: There are no official visitors for this weekend.

Two Notre Dame Commits Due In For Notre Dame

Mars (Pa.) four-star offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Michael Carmody will make his second trip to South Bend this fall. His first visit was to see the Irish against USC Oct. 12. Carmody, who ranks as the No. 34 tackle in the country and No. 2 prospect in Pennsylvania, committed to the Irish back in June, just several weeks after receiving an offer from Notre Dame.