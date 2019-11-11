News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

The Gold Standard: 2021 RB Scoop; Elite LB High On Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the very latest on Notre Dame's running back efforts in the 2021 class, scoop on Rivals100 linebacker target Branden Jennings and insider notes on Irish commit Cane Berrong from the road.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Where does Notre Dame stand with 2021 LB Branden Jennings?
Where does Notre Dame stand with 2021 LB Branden Jennings?

2021 Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting Nuggets

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}