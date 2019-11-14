During his recruitment for the 2016 cycle, current Notre Dame senior Ian Book was categorized as a “pro-style quarterback.” To Book, that was a false label because he always considered himself a dual-threat figure, even rushing for 779 yards and 12 scores as a high school senior at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Book is on pace to rush for more than 500 yards this season and eclipse 1,000 yards on the ground in his career. (Ken Martin)

In a part-time role as a Notre Dame sophomore in 2017, Book rushed for 207 yards, including a crucial 21-yard scramble while coming off the bench to rally Notre Dame to a 21-17 Citrus Bowl victory versus LSU. Last year as a junior, Book quietly produced 280 yards on the ground. This year he’s raised it higher — although an argument could be made that not staying in the pocket has negatively affected the passing game. Be that as it may, in each of the last two games he has paced the Fighting Irish in rushing, first with 50 in the comeback win versus Virginia Tech on Nov. 2 and then last week with 139 on only 12 carries at Duke.

During the 87-yard game winning drive versus the Hokies, Book had three runs of seven yards apiece, the last for the touchdown with 29 seconds remaining. Last week in the 38-7 romp at Duke there were far designed runs for him than just improvisation or going ad-lib. "We just felt like Duke plays a lot of man to man coverage and has a very stingy defensive line, and one of the things tactically to attack them is the run the quarterback,” said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. “So, that was part of the game plan. I thought it was executed very well and Ian is a very capable runner. “Does that mean he's going to run each week? Probably not. When we feel like he can be an impact in a game running the football as part of a menu, we certainly can do that. It just worked well with the kind of defense that we were seeing, and he was able to certainly impact the game."