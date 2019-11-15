Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit Prep class of 2022 standout defensive end Joe Strickland had a strong sophomore season, recording 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He's one of the top defensive lineman prospects in his class and has already earned offers from Boston College, Indiana, Purdue, and Toledo. Could Notre Dame be next on his list? This weekend, Strickland will make his third trip to Notre Dame in five months. He had a strong camp performance at Notre Dame in June and saw the Irish knock off USC. Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Joe Strickland is one of the best defensive ends in the sophomore class.

"I loved it," Strickland said of Oct. 12 visit to Notre Dame. "The atmosphere there was crazy from the time I got there to the time I left. My whole day was pretty great. We sat right next to the student section and it was crazy."

Strickland arrived to Notre Dame around 1 p.m. that day with his parents and saw the weight room, practice fields and all of the Notre Dame football facilities.

He also got to spend some time with the Irish's defensive line coach. "I talked to Coach Mike Elston; I enjoyed that," Strickland said. "We talked during the camp quite a bit over the summer, and he wanted to meet my parents. So he got to meet them during this visit. That went well."