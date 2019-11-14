Navy's Offense is Dangerous

It's not surprising that Navy's offense leads the nation rushing yards per game. When a team runs the triple option as methodically as they do, that's going to happen somewhat regularly. This isn't a surprising occurrence.

The Mids offense currently ranks No. 9 overall in ESPN's team offensive efficiency, ahead of good teams such as Georgia, Florida and USC.

What's even more incredible is the turnover they made from last season, when Navy finished No. 89.

If Navy is able to keep up its offensive efficiency, it will be the highest they've finished since 2016, the last time the Midshipmen beat Notre Dame.



Of course, this Fighting Irish team is going to finish better than 4-8, but that's still an alarming omen, especially since Navy's offense limited Notre Dame to just six offensive possessions that year.





The Irish Must Be Responsible with the Ball

Notre Dame still ranks No. 17 in the FBS in turnover margin at + 0.78 turnovers won per game, but the Irish are trending in the wrong direction after leading the nation at one point in the season.

In their last two games, the Irish have turned the ball over five times on four interceptions and a fumble. Of course, one of Book's interceptions was excusable but still, in a game where every possession matters, Notre Dame must protect the ball at all costs.

The good news is Navy isn't immune to turnovers, with eight fumbles and four interceptions on the season. The Midshipmen rank No. 57 in turnover margin.





It's Going to Be Cold

I've learned by now that I do not have the authority to talk weather, so I won't name a specific temperature. But it's hard not to wonder what the impact of a game played in near-freezing conditions will have on each team.

But this seems to be an advantage for a military trained-team that's disciplined and runs the ball extremely well on a consistent basis.

To be honest, this isn't an expert opinion, but I feel it's worth sharing.