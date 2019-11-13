BlueandGold

With a staggering 357.9 rushing yards per game, Navy ranks first in the country, a perch that is not unfamiliar for the program in this category. As is usually the case, the success of the Midshipmen’s ground attack starts with the play of its quarterback.



Senior signal-caller Malcolm Perry already has 1,042 rushing yards through eight contests at a clip of 6.6 yards per carry with 16 touchdowns (Notre Dame as a team has 15 rushing TDs). Perry’s 130.3 yards per outing rank fourth nationally.