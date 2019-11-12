The 150th season of college football this year has produced a bevy of all-time lists. As a history aficionado, I enjoy perusing them.

Some have left me incredulous. For example, the Sporting News’ list of the 10 greatest all-time coaches did not include Knute Rockne, but did have Woody Hayes. I do give the outlet a lot of credit for listing Frank Leahy (No. 10), who I consider perhaps the most overshadowed coach in the game’s annals.



