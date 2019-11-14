Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson was having one heck of a start to his senior season, especially at running back. He scored eight rushing touchdowns and 242 yards on just 28 carries.

But unfortunately, Bartleson had to miss a few weeks of action due to a hamstring injury.

"Injuries are always a setback," said Bartleson, who ranks as a high three-star recruit and the No. 8 recruit in Kentucky in the 2020 class pr Rivals. "You just want to be out there with them so much. It can be so frustrating and throws you out of your routine."

But Bartleson has returned from his injury and is back to doing it all for Boyle County (11-0), whether he's running the ball, catching passes, or locking things down as a cornerback. Bartleson is listed by Rivals as a cornerback, and he is expected to play in the defensive backfield for Notre Dame, the school he committed to June 24.



