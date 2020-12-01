Commit Tracker: Notre Dame Football Recruits In Action
Notre Dame’s football commitments are in full swing of their high school football seasons, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking their performances.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 10 yards in a 32-21 loss for Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County (3-6) against Atlanta Carver (5-4) in the first round of the 3A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: Hauled in a pair of passes for 55 yards for Athens Academy (8-1) in its 49-42 (OT) triumph versus Atlanta Mount Vernon (5-6) first round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 27 receptions for 486 yards and six touchdowns.
Up Next: vs. Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian (10-0) in the second round of the Class A private school Georgia state playoffs Dec. 4.
The Skinny: Metairie (La.) Rummel (6-1) had a bye.
Official Season Stats: 104 carries for 646 yards and seven touchdowns … 18 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns … One kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic (6-2) Dec. 4 in the quarterfinals of the Division I Louisiana state playoffs Dec. 4.
The Skinny: Paved the way for Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic (7-3) to run past Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll Catholic (9-2) 48-0 in the quarterfinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs.
Up Next: at Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy (10-1) in the semifinals of the 3A Florida state playoffs Dec. 4.
The Skinny: Helped lead Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale (11-0) to a 24-14 triumph over Seffner (Fla.) Armwood (5-5) in the third round of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs.
Official season stats: Three receptions for 26 yards ...18 tackles, two interceptions, one punt return touchdown and one kickoff return touchdown.
Up Next: at Tampa (Fla.) Tech (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A Florida state playoffs Dec. 4.
The Skinny: Pace Academy (6-3) fell 28-21 at the hands of Blue Ridge (Ga.) Fannin County (9-0) in the first round of the 2A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 25 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
Up Next: Season completed.
2022 COMMITS
The Skinny: Caught three passes for passes for 76 yards and picked up a fumble recovery for a touchdown in Milton (Ga.) High’s (10-0) 45-14 triumph against Suwanee (Ga.) Peachtree Ridge (4-5) in the first round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 22 receptions for 301 yards and a touchdown.
Up Next: vs. Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer (8-4) in the second round of the 8A Georgia state playoffs Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High's (8-6) improbable run to the finals of the Class 5A Indiana state playoffs ended with a 46-28 loss versus Indianapolis Cathedral (13-1).
Up Next: Season completed.
The Skinny: The state of Michigan delayed its high school playoffs.
Up Next: Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (8-0) will face Muskegon (Mich.) Oakridge (7-2) in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 Michigan state playoffs the week of Dec. 14 .
SEASON ALREADY FINISHED
2020 season: Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace (4-2) reached the second round of the class 6A Minnesota state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown … Has played both offensive tackle and tight end this season.
2020 Season: Led Wadsworth (Ohio) Senior (2-5) to the second round of the Division II-Region 6 Ohio state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions ... 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores.
2020 Season: Avon (Ind.) High (5-6) reached the first round of the Class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
2020 Season: Merrillville (Ind.) High (10-2) reached the semifinals of the class 6A Indiana state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 11 rushes for 152 yards and three touchdowns ... 44 receptions for 810 yards and nine scores.
2020 Season: Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett (9-3) reached the second round of the Class 5A Tennessee state playoffs.
Official Season Stats: 10-of-14 passing for 85 yards … 181 rushes for 1,562 yards and 26 scores … 13 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns … 109 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one interception and four passes defended.
The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles (6-2) reached the third round of the Class 2-District 2 Missouri state playoffs
Official Season Stats: 40 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss (per The St. Louis Dispatch).
2020 Season: Clarkston (Mich.) High (7-1) reached the second round of the Division I Michigan state playoffs.
2020 Season: Pickerington (Ohio) Central (11-1) lost in the Division 1 Ohio state title game.
SEASON POSTPONED UNTIL 2021
Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard defensive back Ryan Barnes*
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon kicker Joshua Bryan
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix Charter quarterback Tyler Buchner*
Chicago Marist offensive lineman Pat Coogan
Honolulu Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia
Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken School defensive lineman Jason Onye
Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer
Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker
Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters*
* Prospect who plans to enroll early and skip senior season
