Never say never, but it would be an unexpected development if Notre Dame signs a new scholarship prospect to its 2020 class on the February National Signing Day. Notre Dame signed 18 prospects back in the December period but let one of its recruits out of his NLI in January. The Irish also added two graduate transfers. Get to know Notre Dame's class of 2020 signees below.

Phoenix Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker put pen to paper and officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in December. Baker picked the Irish over the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and several others. The 6-7, 283-pounder has elite athleticism and has the ability to be a multi-year starter at tackle. Baker has the Notre Dame staff excited and rightfully so. QUOTABLE: “The academics at Notre Dame is obvious; it’s compared to an Ivy League school. They went undefeated [in 2018] in the regular season, so that’s huge too. They have great academics and can compete for a national championship. That’s huge. I loved my relationship with Jeff Quinn and meeting the other coaches. Getting to know the players was huge for me; we all hit it off really well.” — Baker ANALYST TAKE: “He’s proved to be the most dominant tackle prospect in the state. He controls the point of attack and is technically sound. Tosh already excels as a pass blocker using his long arms, quick hands and even quick feet to hold back would-be sackers. He shows very good straight ahead speed and dominates the point of attack with his strength and leverage. A natural knee bender, he consistently drives defenders back at the point of attack in the run game.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Tosh Baker

Michael Mayer gets a lot of attention as a highly rated tight end recruit for the Irish, but Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic’s Kevin Bauman is one of the best at his position nationally and officially signed with Notre Dame in December. The Rivals250 prospect was a longtime Notre Dame commit and will join the program during the summer. QUOTABLE: “I could tell from the second we walked onto campus throughout the whole day me and my parents fell in love with the place. It was just an awesome experience being out there. What they are as a football program speaks for itself, with the tradition to go with the academic side and spiritual side all came together. It’s a place I could see myself at and I fit in perfectly.” — Bauman one day after his ND commitment ANALYST TAKE: “He shows very good strength coming off the ball and is a reliable run blocker when given the chance. He shows a strong pair of hands, good work ethic, and big-time speed. He’s a natural pass catcher and fluid athlete with good feeling for setting up routes. Kevin knows how to get himself open and transitions fluidly from receiver to runner after the catch.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: TE Kevin Bauman

Honolulu St. Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho, who is expected to play vyper for Notre Dame, officially signed with Notre Dame in December. The Rivals250 prospect has all of the tools to play as a true freshman and enrolled at Notre Dame in January. QUOTABLE: “On my visit, everything went perfect. I loved the coaches. The position I’m going to play, the drop [end], it seemed like it fit me perfectly. It was a no-brainer for me. I’m very happy that I made the decision.” — Botelho ANALYST TAKE: “He is impressive in person and on film. He’s one of the hardest hitters in the country, he fills hard, plays the game on his feet, and shows a relentless style of play. He has played both OLB and ILB and can play either in college. There is no denying his talent; he can make plays from sideline to sideline, reads well, and shows the hustle and effort the college scouts love to see in a defensive leader. He can really bend off the edge and shows the body control and burst to effectively defend against the pass.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: DE Jordan Botelho

There are not many wide receivers in the 2020 class who have been more productive than Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John’s standout Jay Brunelle. The speedy playmaker graduated high school early and enrolled at Notre Dame in January. QUOTABLE: “You don’t pick Notre Dame because of a particular coach; you pick it for what it’s going to provide for you and after college. It doesn’t affect my decision and I’m solid with Notre Dame.” — Brunelle on Chip Long's departure from Notre Dame ANALYST TAKE: “Jay is a sure-handed receiver with deceptive speed and runs precise routes. He shows good straightaway speed and is a tough, hard-nosed runner after the catch who is not afraid to go over the middle and get his uniform dirty. What he lacks in great height, he more than makes up for in leaping ability, timing, and anticipation.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Jay Brunelle

Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody committed to Notre Dame last May over 30 other offers, and the 6-6, 292-pounder signed with the Fighting Irish. Carmody is one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in the country, and Irish fans should be thrilled that he is officially a member of Brian Kelly’s program. QUOTABLE: “Definitely the life after football stands out the most. Notre Dame has one of the best alumni connections in the world. One day I’m going to have to stop playing football. After that it would be great to find a job somewhere.” — Carmody ANALYST TAKE: “Mike shows the ideal height and length that college scouts love to see in a left tackle. Fast and agile, he can get to the second level in the blink of an eye and can also get outside on screens quicker than most tackles. Very aggressive, he has good knee bend, technique, and has a great combination of size, strength and speed.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Michael Carmody

Notre Dame signed a big recruit from overseas, as Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger put pen to paper with the Fighting Irish in December. The 6-7, 239-pounder committed to the Irish in January 2019, and enrolled at Notre Dame last month and to begin his journey as a collegiate student-athlete. QUOTABLE: “There were multiple things that led to my decision. Football was always a dream of mine, and Notre Dame has always been a dream school of mine. The high level of football with the high academics was exactly what I’m looking for.” — Ehrensberger on choosing Notre Dame ANALYST TAKE: “Coach Elston told Alexander that he needs him to be ready freshman year. So I believe enrolling mid year will help big time. When he puts on the weight this spring I can see him being ready to play year one. I have went and watched Coach Elston so I try my best to help Alex be prepared.” — Brandon Collier, founder of PPIrecruits Notre Dame Signee Profile: DE Alexander Ehrensberger

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty cornerback Ramon Henderson has announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the first day of the early National Signing Day, giving Brian Kelly’s program the rangy defensive back recruit it coveted for several months. The 6-3, 180-pounder picked the Irish over other offers from Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah and Washington State. QUOTABLE: “He’s a wiry, athletic dual guy. He can be a wide receiver, safety or corner. He can kind of play anywhere you need him to be.” — Rivals analyst Adam Gorney ANALYST TAKE: “He is a big, strong athlete who isn't afraid of contact. He has got long legs, so on film, he doesn’t necessarily look like he is all that fast, but with his long strides, he just runs by everyone. He is able to use his speed to his advantage. Most of his film is on offense and running fly patterns past guys, but one thing you're able to see — and we know that Notre Dame is recruiting him as a defensive back — his ball skills are excellent. He is able to high point the ball and use his strong hands to bring it down, even when he's being challenged by the defender." — BGI Football Analyst Vince DeDario Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In DB Ramon Henderson?

Notre Dame landed its highest ranked recruit in the 2020 class with St. Louis De Smet five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson inking with ND in December. The Fighting Irish have a big-time, playmaking weapon to add to the 2020 roster, and Johnson will look to make an impact right away in South Bend. QUOTABLE: “Notre Dame is home. The relationship I built with the coaches is strong. It just felt like it was meant to be. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, so I pulled the trigger and shut everything down.” — Johnson ANALYST TAKE: “A wide receiver with long limbs, very strong hands, and big time speed, he rarely is pressed at the line of scrimmage because the defenders respect his speed and strength. He possesses a terrific burst and an uncanny knack for finding the open seam. Jordan can also catch the ball with his hands and away from his body and is electric after the catch.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Jordan Johnson

Denver Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina committed to Notre Dame in February and never wavered from his pledge to the Irish. The 6-3, 302-pounder put pen to paper and signed with the Fighting Irish during the early signing period. QUOTABLE: “It’s the same things, but it just keeps getting better and things are added on. I really see the dedication Coach [Mike] Elston has with his D-linemen. It’s a family there. They will push you when they need to, but it’s a loving group.” — Keanaaina on if why he picked Notre Dame has changed over the course of the 2019 calendar year ANALYST TAKE: “Aidan can dominate the competition from start to finish. Perfectly suited for the nose tackle position, he’s fast and powerful. He gets off the ball quickly, dominates the point of attack, and can handle the double team. I believe he has what it takes to be come an All-American at the next level. Aidan needs to be double-teamed at all times. ... No doubt in my mind is Aidan one of the premier run stoppers in the country.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Aidan Keanaaina

Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei prep defensive back Clarence Lewis committed to the Fighting Irish shortly after he took an official visit to Notre Dame over the summer, and now he is officially apart of Brian Kelly’s program. Lewis is a versatile prospect who has played at a high level on both sides of the ball during his high school career. QUOTABLE: “I like those two coaches a lot. That’s one of the main reasons I picked Notre Dame because I can see myself being coached by them. The relationship is really good.” — Lewis on ND defensive backs coaches Terry Joseph and Todd Lyght ANALYST TAKE: “Clarence impresses you with his speed off the ball, route running and hands. He does a good job working back to the ball. He shows a good vertical and rarely drops a pass. I also consider Clarence to be a big-time prospect at free safety where he shows great instincts, range, loose hips and does a great job tracking the ball.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Clarence Lewis

Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in December, ending any concern that Chip Long’s departure would change his mind on ND. The decorated two-way standout has the ability to make an impact year one for the Irish. QUOTABLE: “Michael Mayer is one of the best football players I’ve ever seen. Every team knows he’s going to get the ball and no one can stop him. He’s just as dominant, if not more dominant, on the defensive side of the ball.” — Opposing head coach Brian Weinrich at Highlands High ANALYST TAKE: “The No. 1 tight end prospect in the country, he already looks like an NFL player. He can do it all. He’s a terrific perimeter blocker who catches everything within his reach and can gain separation after the catch. There’s not much more you can ask for in a tight end. He’s very aggressive at the point of attack, and he will go up and snatch the ball away from just about any DB. He presents a very large target and brought his game up to the five-star level.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network

Notre Dame added a powerful and versatile defensive lineman with Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill) High signing in December. The 6-5, 250-pounder narrowed his long list of options down to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin, and the Chicagoland standout picked the Irish in May and never looked back. QUOTABLE: “Rylie is obviously physically very, very gifted. He’s what you hope a defensive lineman would look like. He has an incredibly good motor and is a great competitor. His effort is as good as we have and probably as good as we’ve ever had. His physical ability is exceptional. I really don’t have enough good things to say about him.” — Lake Forest head coach Chuck Spagnoli ANALYST TAKE: “One of the top three prospects in the state of Illinois, Rylie must be double-teamed at all times. He plays DE on high school but could wind up playing either DE or DT in college. Rylie is a long-limbed, athletic edge rusher who has the flexibility to bend around the edge. He knows how to use his length, strong hands, and great size to his advantage. He set the edge effectively against the run as well, dominates everyone he goes up against, and has not realized his full potential, which is scary.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: DL Rylie Mills

Southaven (Miss.) High defensive back Caleb Offord signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the early signing period, and the 6-1, 170-pound prospect enrolled in January. Offord is the first Mississippi recruit to sign with Notre Dame in the Brian Kelly era. QUOTABLE: “He brings the intangibles that you’re looking for in modern day corners — long, rangy, and in his case, very cerebral, which is definitely a high point. He understands the value being able to play multiple techniques — mixing his game up. We don’t run a lot of coverages, so it’s very important for him to be methodical in his techniques against high caliber guys.” —Southaven head coach Eddie Stevenson ANALYST TAKE: "Tough and aggressive with very good instincts, he reads offenses well, reacts quickly, and closes fast on passes in front of him. Caleb also shows the burst and speed to cut in front of the receiver to make the tough interception. A terrific all-around DB, he no doubt could play cornerback or free safety at the next level.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Caleb Offord

While it is not a glamorous position, Notre Dame has signed the top long snapper in the country as Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High’s Alex Peitsch inked with the Fighting Irish in December. QUOTABLE: “The visit was great. I got to meet with commits and recruits at the official. It really affirmed my commitment to Notre Dame. Me and Coach Polian talked about my future at Notre Dame and what he expects from me and what I should expect from [them].” — Peitsch following his June official visit ANALYST TAKE: “Peitsch is truly one of the most impressive snappers I have ever had the privilege to coach. Peitsch finished the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp on a high note by earning a spot in the Under Armour All America Game. Peitsch has been nothing short of dominant at every Kohl’s event he has attended. He is someone who pushes himself to be the best he can be in every aspect of sports and in life. Peitsch is truly a generational talent and will be able to make an immediate impact for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.” — Kohl’s Professional Camps Notre Dame Signee Profile: LS Alex Peitsch

New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback Drew Pyne was committed to Notre Dame for 611 days before officially signing with the Fighting Irish back in December. The 6-0, 181-pound four-star quarterback had a strong showing in the Under Armour All-America Game just a couple weeks before enrolling at ND. QUOTABLE: “Coach [Brian] Kelly brought it up, and he didn’t want to beat around the bush. He told me that Coach Long wasn’t going to be with Notre Dame anymore. I always will be very thankful for Coach Long, believing in me and giving me a scholarship. I’m going to Notre Dame for Notre Dame and for Coach Kelly and Coach [Tom] Rees as well. Whatever decision Coach Kelly makes down the road for OC, the whole team will respect and I'll be excited for it.” — Pyne on sticking with Notre Dame despite with Chip Long news ANALYST TAKE: “He doesn’t show any overwhelming physical abilities; he is just good at everything. I was impressed with his ability to thread the needles. He has a good enough arm to throw the deep out with authority, and one thing that really caught my eye was his playmaking ability. He uses his scrambling instinct to improvise when the pocket breaks down. He always seems to find the open receiver and when he doesn’t, he’ll run it himself for plus yardage. He’s just a natural with All-American written all over him. Mentally, he processes things quickly and he stays composed. He’s still working on his weight and strength, but believe me, this young man can play the game.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: QB Drew Pyne

Notre Dame is a lot faster with the official addition of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree. The blazing fast playmaker was pursued by Power Five schools since before he even played a snap as a freshman in high school. Tyree picked Notre Dame over 30 other scholarship offers. QUOTABLE: “He’s a leader to the younger guys in the locker room. He’s not the most vocal guy, but when he needs to, he’ll speak up. The younger guys follow his example. So that’s the kind of guy who Notre Dame is going to get. I think if there’s any way he can help out a teammate or student, he’s one of those guy who will go out of his way to help.” — Richard Tyree, Chris' father ANALYST TAKE: “Chris is a difference maker in the Knights’ backfield. He shows great vision, balance, bust and instincts. Chris does a good job of following his blockers, excels between the tackles, can drive the pile despite his lack of great size, and has the burst and agility to cause of lot of damage on the perimeter. Add that to his great hands and ability to great in the open field, and you’ve got yourself on the more exciting offensive players in the nation. He shows terrific footwork and I really enjoy watching him once he gets into the open field. He is magic with the ball in his hands. When he sees his running lanes, he shows good explosiveness moving through the line of scrimmage. He will bounce of tackles thanks to his excellent balance, vision and speed. ... You’ve got yourself the high school version of Reggie Bush.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: RB Chris Tyree

Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving Brian Kelly’s team a priority target in the 2020 recruiting class. Watts’ recruitment was highly contested against the likes of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska and others, but Notre Dame won out for the 5-11, 185-pound playmaker, who enrolled in January. QUOTABLE: “I’m for sure ready. I’ve been preparing for it mentally. I’m ready to go out and do what I do. I’m ready to make an impact as soon as I can.” — Watts on competing for early playing time at Notre Dame ANALYST TAKE: “He’s a precise route runner with speed and strong hands, great great acceleration and always gives terrific effort. He shows outstanding agility and a long wingspan. He has only had a couple of drops over the past two years. He still needs to hit the weights, but has the vertical and burst to excel at the WR position. He’s a vertical threat and a red zone threat; he can catch everything within his frame.” — Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report and CBS Sports Network Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Xavier Watts

Two Graduate Transfers

Isaiah Pryor’s commitment to Notre Dame didn’t come as a surprise at all. The Ohio State graduate transfer safety, who will enrolled at Notre Dame in January with two years of eligibility in 2020 and 2021, officially visited Notre Dame Oct. 11-13. Pryor returned to South Bend on Thursday, Oct. 31, and his father and mother arrived on Friday. The main reason for this visit was for Pryor’s mom to get to see Notre Dame. He was already leaning towards the Irish and didn’t visit any other schools as a transfer recruit. The second visit Notre Dame went well, and the 6-2, 200-pounder told Blue & Gold Illustrated via phone call of his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Continue reading here RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In DB Isaiah Pryor?

Before former Northwestern wide receiver Bennett Skowronek entered his name in the transfer portal on Dec. 2, he put together a list of schools he'd be interested in going to. Out of respect for those other schools, Skowronek did not indicate which programs reached out to him but, needless to say, Notre Dame was on that list. Once his name was officially in the portal, teams from every 'power five' conference, including Notre Dame, reached out. Less than two weeks later, he was on campus for Echoes 2019 watching another 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver in Chase Claypool earn the team MVP award. By the end of the night, Skowronek felt as if South Bend was the place for him. Continue reading here RELATED: How Does Skowronek Compare To Recent Notre Dame Boundary Receivers?

Landen Bartleson Let Out of NLI