How Does Skowronek Compare To Recent Notre Dame Boundary Receivers?
As Blue and Gold Illustrated's Lou Somogyi pointed out, in 2020 the returning Notre Dame wide receivers will have a combined total of 40 catches for 746 yards and six touchdowns.
And that's assuming senior Javon Mckinley returns for a fifth season, which is looking doubtful at this point. Without him, the career production from the 2020 wideouts could have been 29 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns.
This is why the addition of the Northwestern graduate transfer Ben Skowronek could be vital to the Fighting Irish offense next season, as he comes with 110 career receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns.
Compare that to productive wide receiver Chris Finke, who in four years had fewer catches (106), yards (1,251) and an equal number of touchdowns (eight).
Given Skowronek's stature, he will more than likely fit into the Notre Dame offense as a boundary receiver and not in the slot or to the field as Finke did during his collegiate career.
So how does he stack up when compared to recent Notre Dame boundary wide receivers?
Athletic Makeup
At 6-foot-4-inches, Skowronek fits the build of a Notre Dame boundary wide receiver well.
In the three seasons former offensive coordinator Chip Long spent in South Bend, three different wide receivers started to the boundary: Chase Claypool (2019), Miles Boykin (2018) and Equanimeous St. Brown (2017). All three were at least 6-4, with St. Brown being the tallest at 6-5.
Listed at 215 pounds, Skowronek weighs less than Claypool (229 pounds) and Boykin (228 pounds) but more than St. Brown (203 pounds).
