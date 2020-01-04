As Blue and Gold Illustrated's Lou Somogyi pointed out, in 2020 the returning Notre Dame wide receivers will have a combined total of 40 catches for 746 yards and six touchdowns.

And that's assuming senior Javon Mckinley returns for a fifth season, which is looking doubtful at this point. Without him, the career production from the 2020 wideouts could have been 29 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

This is why the addition of the Northwestern graduate transfer Ben Skowronek could be vital to the Fighting Irish offense next season, as he comes with 110 career receptions for 1,417 yards and eight touchdowns.