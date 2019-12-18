While it's not a glamorous position, Notre Dame has signed the top long snapper in the country as Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High's Alex Peitsch has inked with the Fighting Irish. Here's what you need to know about the Kohl's five-star All-American.

Notre Dame has signed the best long snapper in the nation. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Kohl's Professional Camps: Five-star, No. 1 long snapper in the nation

NOTABLE

• 2020 Under Armour All-American • 2016, 2017 and 2018 Kohl's Professional Camp High School All-American • Highest Ranked 2020 Kohl's Long Snapper • Highest Score of 2020 Long Snappers at 12 Kohl's Showcase Events • Camp Champ of 2018 Oklahoma State and Iowa State Long Snapping Competitions • Camp Champ of 2017 U. of Tennessee and U. of Michigan Long Snapping Competitions • 2017, 2018 and 2019 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) All-Conference • 4.2 GPA

RECRUITMENT

This one is pretty cut and dry. Peitsch visited Notre Dame in February and loved everything about the University. When special teams coordinator Brian Polian offered Peitsch a scholarship April 17, it was a pretty simple decision for Peitsch to make. "I had a couple of other schools looking at me, but as a specialist, you don't get 30+ offers. It's very limited," Peitsch said "So with Notre Dame -- how can I get [a school] better than that?" Peitsch committed to Notre Dame April 17 and has now signed with the Fighting Irish.

QUOTABLE

"The visit was great. I got to meet with commits and recruits at the official. It really affirmed my commitment to Notre Dame. Me and Coach Polian talked about my future at Notre Dame and what he expects from me and what I should expect from [them]." -Peitsch following his June official visit



ANALYST TAKE

"Peitsch is truly one of the most impressive snappers I have ever had the privilege to coach. Peitsch finished the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp on a high note by earning a spot in the Under Armour All America Game. Peitsch has been nothing short of dominant at every Kohl’s event he has attended. He is someone who pushes himself to be the best he can be in every aspect of sports and in life. Peitsch is truly a generational talent and will be able to make an immediate impact for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish." -Kohl’s Professional Camps

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS