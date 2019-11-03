Isaiah Pryor's commitment to Notre Dame didn't come as a surprise at all. The Ohio State graduate transfer safety, who will enroll at Notre Dame in January with two years of eligibility in 2020 and 2021, officially visited Notre Dame Oct. 11-13. Pryor returned to South Bend on Thursday and his father and mother arrived on Friday. The main reason for this visit was for Pryor's mom to get to see Notre Dame. He was already leaning very strongly towards Notre Dame, and to our knowledge, didn't visit any other schools as a transfer recruit. The second visit Notre Dame went well, for the Pryor family and the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder told Blue & Gold Illustrated via phone call of his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Isaiah Pryor with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly

"I felt like throughout this whole process they made it a very easy decision, all of the coaches -- Coach Lea, Coach Polian, Coach Joseph, Coach Kelly, Coach Peloquin -- all of them," Pryor said. "They made sure we felt at home and it was my mom's first time there. They really made it feel like family. "They made it an easy decision. On top of that, they made sure we were all set academically and they laid everything out. Everything will be ready when I come here."

As a recruit in the 2017 class, Pryor held over 40 scholarship offers and ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect and No. 12 safety in the land. Not only was he recruited by Notre Dame as a high school prospect, but he was also courted by Texas A&M, the former employer of Irish safeties coach Terry Joseph. "I talk to Coach Joseph all of the time," Pryor said. "He's a very easy person to talk to; him and coach Lea actually. Especially since I knew Coach Joseph when he was at Texas A&M -- that history and relationship is already there. I felt comfortable with him."