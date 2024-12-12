An early look at Notre Dame Football's 2025 Scholarship Chart in the making

Here's an early look at the work-in-progress 2025 Notre Dame football scholarship chart after the early signing period for high school recruits, Dec. 4-6, and the opening of the transfer portal on Dec. 9.

And we'll be updating this regularly in the weeks to come as arrivals from the transfer portal and departures, beyond expired eligibility, ensue.

The NCAA-mandated limit for FBS teams is in a state of flux and is expected to be raised in the offseason, but remains at 85 for now. If it remained there, Notre Dame wouldn't have to meet that maximum until the first day of classes for the 2025 fall semester.

Players are defined from a class standpoint by their year of eligibility in 2025, not by their year in school. We have included some players expected to move on, such as safety Xavier Watts, because there has not yet been a formal announcement made. We've also designated the 15 freshmen, and a handful of upper classmen, who were able to redshirt, since their inclusion in the postseason wouldn't change that status.

Players with a + have exercised their COVID exemption to play in 2025, and the four on the Irish roster are the last ones who were offered that exemption for the 2020 season. Players with an * have redshirted. Players with a ^ redshirted for the first time primarily because of medical reasons. #-Indicates a player who has taken a Mormon Mission. &-Indicates James Rendell's special status as an Australian import with a second year of eligibility guaranteed for 2025 and an active petition for a third in 2026.