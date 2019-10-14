News More News
Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 14

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Notre Dame-USC: On Paper Revisited

Top Notre Dame Players Against USC

What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 30, USC 27

Notre Dame Lands Ultra-Talented 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles

Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In WR Lorenzo Styles?

Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles

3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction

2021 RB Will Shipley Has "Incredible" Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class: No. 1 In the Country

Notre Dame Remains Top-Ranked One-Loss Team in AP, Coaches Polls

Notre Dame Notebook: Running Game Making And Taking Huge Steps

TRANSCRIPT: Irish Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks USC At Weekly Teleconference

TE Commit Kevin Bauman Recaps "Special" Notre Dame Official Visit

Notebook: 2021 Prospects Break Down Notre Dame Visit

Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie picks Notre Dame over Georgia, Alabama -- SB Tribune

Speedy Lenzy Breaks Loose -- UND.com

Notre Dame Playoff Chances: What Georgia Upset Means -- FIW

Notre Dame Football: Georgia loss is horrible for the Irish -- Fansided

{{ article.author_name }}