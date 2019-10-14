Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 14
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame-USC: On Paper Revisited
Top Notre Dame Players Against USC
What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 30, USC 27
Notre Dame Lands Ultra-Talented 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In WR Lorenzo Styles?
Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 WR Lorenzo Styles
3-2-1 Notre Dame Observations, Questions & Prediction
2021 RB Will Shipley Has "Incredible" Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame's 2021 Recruiting Class: No. 1 In the Country
Notre Dame Remains Top-Ranked One-Loss Team in AP, Coaches Polls
Notre Dame Notebook: Running Game Making And Taking Huge Steps
TRANSCRIPT: Irish Head Coach Brian Kelly Talks USC At Weekly Teleconference
TE Commit Kevin Bauman Recaps "Special" Notre Dame Official Visit
Tweets Of The Day
$15 off 🎟 for our 15th consecutive home W!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
See you back here for Virginia Tech ➡️ https://t.co/55khTBje7J#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/FbgfyqbPIT
☘️ Irish Wear Green ☘️ #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/f2bXdNBxkb— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
The Irish come in at No. 8 in this week's AP Poll.#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/47jUm5HMav— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
Great to have these guys back on campus this weekend.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 13, 2019
Thanks for helping us Recruit like Champions 🏆 #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/5AT5DFDJU3
NOTRE DAME WAS PIPED!!!! #GoldRush21 ☘️ @CoachBrianKelly @ToddLyght @aarynkearney Thank you coaches for having me I will be back pic.twitter.com/vbXkQmwppN— Jamareeh “Bugg” Jones (@CFE_Bugg) October 14, 2019
Had a great time @NDFootball ! Big thanks @CoachLT39 for the conversation! Thanks @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMikeElston @dpeloqu1 @aarynkearney for the invite ! pic.twitter.com/OGsQ9CFM8Y— Nicholas Singleton (@Nichola14110718) October 13, 2019
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class in 2021.https://t.co/MiupKsZRz5@tylerbuchner @almightydeion_ @LorenzoStyles3 @CaneBerrong @GabeRubio68 @gregcrippen @bfisher54_ pic.twitter.com/ftYX3JZNgO— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 13, 2019
With the commitment of stud WR Lorenzo Styles (@LorenzoStyles3), the #NotreDame 2021 class is now ranked No. 1 in the country. https://t.co/8M22uPQUGz pic.twitter.com/qFG6JJo33P— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 13, 2019
#NotreDame landed commitments from two top 100 wide receivers nationally in the 2021 class this weekend. Big kudos to Del Alexander, Chip Long, and the entire Irish staff for winning the recruitments of Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 13, 2019
Couldn’t have picked a better day to go to Notre Dame! What an awesome atmosphere! Thanks for having me up! @NDFootball @T_Rees11 @aarynkearney @CoachMikeElston @dpeloqu1 @BrianPolian pic.twitter.com/ZcqobvqQdS— Brady Allen (@bcallen18) October 13, 2019
“Commit to the LORD whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”— gozozogo (@LorenzoStyles3) October 13, 2019
100% COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/8UlD5I2yT4
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Four-star wide receiver Deion Colzie picks Notre Dame over Georgia, Alabama -- SB Tribune
Speedy Lenzy Breaks Loose -- UND.com
Notre Dame Playoff Chances: What Georgia Upset Means -- FIW
Notre Dame Football: Georgia loss is horrible for the Irish -- Fansided
