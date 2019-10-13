USC Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

The running back trio of Markese Stepp (10 carries, 82 yards, one TD), Vavae Malepeai (nine carries, 46 yards) and Stephen Carr (nine carries, 47 yards) was effective while combining for 172 yards on 27 carries for 6.4 yards per try, but the 235-pound Stepp’s power and yards after contact were particularly outstanding.

Their production forced the Irish defense to honor the run and provided better opportunities for the “Air Raid” attack. It showed by USC running the ball 35 times while also passing 35 times. Notre Dame playing primarily a three-man front and base with six defenders on the back — including freshman Kyle Hamilton in center field — perhaps facilitated USC’s running success, but overall the Irish kept the "explosives" in check, other than a 38-yard touchdown pass and a 25-yard run.

Advantage: USC