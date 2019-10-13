There may not have been a more anticipated visitor this weekend than Matthews (N.C.) Weddington class of 2021 running back Will Shipley. The nation's No. 1 all purpose back made it out to South Bend for the first time, and he had high remarks about his time at Notre Dame. "The visit was incredible. My family and I enjoyed every little part," Shipley told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "The experience was crazy good -- one of the best visits I've had." Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Since the Irish offered Shipley in May, the Notre Dame staff, led by running backs coach Lance Taylor, built a strong connection with Shipley. That bond strengthened in a big way during the visit, as Shipley and his parents spent extended time with Taylor and Co. "Spending time with Coach Taylor made the trip for me," said Shipley. "He is such a good man and such a great coach. My family and I really enjoyed him." Prior to his Notre Dame visit, Shipley was really hoping to get to spend time with Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Shipley knew that Kelly would be very busy during game day and understood that he may not get to catch up with him. Shipley was able to meet Kelly on Saturday, and the four-star prospect was impressed. "It was awesome to be able to speak with him, and it meant a lot, knowing how busy he was," noted Shipley. "He's a great guy."