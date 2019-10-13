The senior running back continues to be a workhorse for the Notre Dame ground attack. Jones ran for a career-high 176 yards on 25 carries (an average of seven yards per attempt) and surpassed the 100-yard mark with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.

His performance included six runs of 10 yards or more, including a 43-yard run in the second quarter.

This is Jones’ fourth 100-yard rushing game of the year, which is tied for 14th all-time in a single season. This is his third straight game with 100 rushing yards.

Per usual, he also had a solid game in pass protection.