Top Notre Dame Players Against USC
Offense: RB Tony Jones
The senior running back continues to be a workhorse for the Notre Dame ground attack. Jones ran for a career-high 176 yards on 25 carries (an average of seven yards per attempt) and surpassed the 100-yard mark with just under three minutes remaining in the first half.
His performance included six runs of 10 yards or more, including a 43-yard run in the second quarter.
This is Jones’ fourth 100-yard rushing game of the year, which is tied for 14th all-time in a single season. This is his third straight game with 100 rushing yards.
Per usual, he also had a solid game in pass protection.
Defense: LB Asmar Bilal
He had a huge game for the Irish and consistently showed strong instincts that allowed him to be in the right place at the right time, including in the USC backfield.
Bilal led the game in total tackles with 11 and solo tackles with eight. He also had two TFLs, which accounted for a total of five lost USC yards. Per Pro Football Focus’s initial grades, he only had one missed tackle.
His play also helped set the tone early on for Notre Dame, as Bilal had five tackles in the first quarter. 11 total tackles is a new career-high for him, beating his previous mark of nine.
Special Teams: K Jonathan Doerer
He was Blue and Gold Illustrated’s top special teams player last weekend against Bowling Green, but Doerer far exceeded that performance against USC.
In a three-point game, Doerer hit three field goals from 45, 52 and 43 yards. All three surpassed his previous career-long of 36 yards, which he set earlier this year against New Mexico.
Once the contest was over, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly gave Doerer the game ball.
