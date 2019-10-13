Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman was at Notre Dame Oct. 11-13, and it was his first time back in South Bend since the spring. Bauman, the nation's No. 4 tight end in the 2020 class, got to take his long awaited official visit. "It was awesome. Every time I go back, it gets better and better," Bauman said. "Obviously with this being an official, it was a little bit more special than other visits. My whole family was there and I got to spend a lot of time with the team and other commits. I got to shown some of my family around that hadn't seen it all. It was definitely a great weekend. "We had an awesome dinner Friday night with the rest of the official visitors, our family, some of the coaches, and our player hosts. It was just awesome -- food on top of food. We spent time with the coaches and their families. It's all just so natural, being around everyone. It just feels like home."

From left to right: Jordan Johnson, Rylie Mills, Michael Mayer, Drew Pyne, Kevin Bauman